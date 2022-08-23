Person wounded during officer-involved shooting in Biloxi, public safety official says

A person was shot by a Biloxi police officer Monday night near a housing complex.

Bailey Martin, press secretary for Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell, said in a press release that the shooting occurred around 9 p.m. near 330 Benachi Avenue.

Martin confirmed to the Sun Herald that one person was wounded and the officer was not injured.

It’s not clear if the shooting victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Martin said “no other comment will be made” by DPS during the investigation.

Martin did not say if the officer who shot the person was placed on leave.

DPS investigates officer-involved shootings across the state.

Martin said DPS will report findings of the “critical incident” to the Attorney General’s office.