Persona Signs bought by Exeter Image Holdings, plans to hire more workers

A Persona-Triangle employee Rick Seehafer assembles the iconic arches of one of America's favorite quick service restaurants.

Exeter Image Holdings has purchased Watertown-based Persona Signs.

Exeter's also recently bought Triangle Sign & Service to create one of the largest signage, lighting and facility service companies in the U.S The two companies will operate side-by-side under the name Persona-Triangle, according to a news release about the transaction.

Dennis Holien of Watertown founded Persona in 1980. Under Holien's guidance, the company became a national leader in commercial signage and lighting solutions for the hospitality, restaurant, convenience store and corporate image sectors for more than 40 years. In January 2021, Holien died at a Sioux Falls hospital from complications related to COVID-19.

Dennis Holien

Persona was in the process of finding an outside investor prior to Holien's death. A priority was finding a partnership with a business that would share the core values that help make Persona successful, per the release.

With the companies merging, Greg Kulesa will assume the title of group CEO of Persona-Triangle. Mike Peterson will remain president of Persona, and Craig Horn will remain chief operating officer. Steve Altshuler will remain president of Triangle.

Persona and Triangle will continue to serve their respective customers and markets directly, and new product additions will come to Persona and expand its service market.

Greg Kulesa

"We will be aggressively developing our lighting market. LED lighting installation both inside and outside, and a greater concentration on electronic message centers," said Kulesa during an interview about the sale.

The convenience store and hotel industry have an increased interest in electronic billboards to promote their rates and specials. Persona is currently providing those signage options, but it will soon be able to handle more orders.

The company is also looking to focus more heavily on the production of quick-service restaurant signs and menu boards. It will also offer LED lighting options inside and outside of the business and vehicle charging station installation for hotels and other businesses in the hospitality industry.

Persona-Triangle welding employee Steve Haliburton.

"We have a five-year growth plan in sales and profitability," said Kulesa. "Today, we are the largest provider of hotel-motel signage in the world. No one manufactures more than we do. And we will continue to serve our customers at an exceptional level."

In order to successfully achieve this goal, Persona-Triangle will need to expand its workforce.

"We have a plan for considerable growth, and that means looking for additional employees in Watertown, Madison and our branch in Sioux Falls. We are looking for 40 to 50 people by next year."

Persona currently has 230 employees in Watertown. This additional workforce is needed in both manufacturing and the support team, which will work in an office setting.

"We are thrilled about the opportunities before us as Persona-Triangle," said Kulesa in the release. "Both organizations wield deep-seated cultures of exceptional quality and dedication to our customers' success while also caring for our employees and the communities around us. We are excited to apply each firm's special capabilities to continue to deliver for our customers in the marketplace."

