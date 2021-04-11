Scraped personal data of 1.3 million Clubhouse users has reportedly leaked online

Katie Canales
·2 min read
clubhouse app
Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

  • Over a million Clubhouse users have had their personal data leaked for free, Cyber News reported.

  • The social media app, popular for its audio community, is the latest to have user records posted in a hacker forum.

  • LinkedIn and Facebook user data has also been exposed online within the past week.

The personal data of 1.3 million Clubhouse users has leaked online on a popular hacker forum, according to a Saturday report from Cyber News.

The scraped data of Clubhouse users includes names, social media profile names, and other details.

Clubhouse did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment that was made on Saturday. As Cyber News reported, the exposed data could enable bad actors to target users through phishing schemes or identity theft.

Clubhouse on Sunday pushed back on the Cyber News report, posting on Twitter: "Clubhouse has not been breached or hacked," it said. "The data referred to is all public profile information from our app, which anyone can access via the app or our API (application programming interface)."

The invite-only social media app launched in March 2020 and has grown into a popular platform and attracted millions of users. Its audio community allows users to tune into conversations, or "rooms," about various topics. The company is reportedly in talks for a funding round that values the company at $4 billion.

The development comes after two high-profile data breaches surfaced within the past week.

The same publication reported on Tuesday that the personal data of 500 million LinkedIn users - about two-thirds of the platform's userbase - was scraped and listed for sale online. A LinkedIn spokesperson confirmed to Insider on Thursday that there is indeed a dataset posted of public information that was scraped from its platform. A hacker is attempting to sell the data for a four-digit sum and potentially in the form of bitcoin.

Paul Prudhomme, an analyst at security intelligence company IntSights, told Insider that the exposed data is significant because bad actors could use it to attack companies through their employees' information.

Days before reports surfaced of the LinkedIn and Clubhouse data leaks, Insider's Aaron Holmes reported that the full names, location, email addresses, and other sensitive pieces of information of 533 million Facebook users were posted in a forum.

Security researchers told Insider that hackers could use the exposed data to impersonate them or scam them into revealing sensitive login information.

