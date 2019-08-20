Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH) Insiders Have Been Selling

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH).

What Is Insider Buying?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Personal Group Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Mark Scanlon, for UK£784k worth of shares, at about UK£5.22 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (UK£3.92). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In the last twelve months insiders netted UK£940k for 180k shares sold. In the last year Personal Group Holdings insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

AIM:PGH Recent Insider Trading, August 20th 2019 More

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 38% of Personal Group Holdings shares, worth about UK£47m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Personal Group Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Personal Group Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Our analysis of Personal Group Holdings insider transactions leaves us cautious. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Personal Group Holdings, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.