Personal injury lawyers share whether or not 'Gorilla Glue Girl' Tessica Brown has a case in court

Moises Mendez II
Tessica Brown
Tessica Brown in the emergency room. Tessica Brown/Instagram

  • Tessica Brown went viral after posting a video asking for help getting Gorilla Glue out of her hair.

  • TMZ reported that she was considering legal action against the company.

  • Insider spoke with three personal injury attorneys and asked whether or not Brown had a case.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Earlier in February, people were gripped by the saga of Tessica Brown as she tried to get Gorilla Glue adhesive spray out of her hair after she used it instead of hairspray. Now, Brown is reportedly considering suing the company - but does she have a case?

Brown became a viral sensation virtually overnight after she posted a video of herself explaining that she ran out of her favorite Got2Be hairspray and substituted setting her style with Gorilla Glue adhesive spray instead. The original video of Brown, also known now as Gorilla Glue Girl, currently has over 3.4 million views on Instagram and was shared widely on social media.

She quickly grew a following of people who have been invested in figuring out how she planned to get the glue out of her hair, from using acetone on her scalp to visiting the emergency room.

Los Angeles-based plastic surgeon, Dr. Michael Obeng, offered to help Brown get the glue out of her hair for free, TMZ reported - a procedure that typically costs about $12,500, according to the publication. On Thursday morning, a video was released by TMZ of Brown completing the first day of what's expected to be a three-day procedure and finally freeing her follicles.

It was also reported by TMZ that Brown had sought out legal advice around possibly suing the company. Citing anonymous sources, TMZ wrote that Brown claimed the label was "misleading" because it "says do not use on eyes, skin or clothing ... with no mention of hair."

However, in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, Brown denied claims that she was considering litigation against Gorilla Glue.

Insider spoke with three personal injury attorneys on whether or not Brown has a case. Two attorneys told Insider she has enough evidence to bring the case before a judge, while one attorney said they would advise against it.

Both Brown and representatives for Gorilla Glue did not respond to Insider's request for comment on a possible case.

Lawyers told Insider that Brown could try to make a case around the bottle's warning label not advising against using the product on hair

If Brown were to pursue a legal case against Gorilla Glue, two of the lawyers that Insider spoke with said that she could base the case around the bottle's warning label.

While the warning label says to avoid getting the product on skin, clothing, and/or in your eyes, it does not specifically reference hair.

Michael Mandell, a personal injury lawyer from California, told Insider that he would argue hair is different from skin.

"Hair is considered dead tissue that's outside of your scalp and continues to grow," he said. "We do a lot of things to our hair that we don't do to our skin."

Adam Cahn, a managing partner at a personal injury law firm in New York City, agreed with Mandell that the warning label on the bottle making no reference to hair was an important factor. He said that the bottle's appearance could be called into question, too.

"Their bottle looks like it contains suntan lotion," he said, adding that the company's gorilla logo seems "playful" and the bottle's bright orange color is "inviting."

Mandell also pointed out that in Louisiana, where Brown is from, the state follows what's called a "pure comparative fault rule." In some states, Mandell says, "You have to show that the other person who hurt you, or company, was at least 50% at fault to get money," while "in Louisiana, you don't have to show that at all."

In other words: "A jury could find that she was 95% at fault, she'll still win some money," Mandell told Insider.

One attorney told Insider, however, that Gorilla Glue could not reasonably anticipate that someone would use it on their hair

Helen Rella is an attorney with experience in commercial litigation. She works for Wilk Auslander, a law firm based in New York City, and has tried cases dealing with corporate law. Rella told Insider she wouldn't take on Brown's case.

"Warning labels tend to set forth appropriate uses and they make statements as to what uses are not considered appropriate," Rella told Insider. "Gorilla Glue, to my knowledge, specifically says that it's that it is a craft-based product ... and it's not reasonable to anticipate that somebody would use a craft-based glue on their hair."

"So if it was reasonably anticipated that Gorilla Glue could potentially be sprayed on somebody's hair, then perhaps we would see a warning label that said do not spray on your hair," she continued. "This stretches the law to the outer limits trying to suggest that there's liability from somebody who took it upon themselves just to put a spray glue on their hair."

To pursue a legal case, multiple medical experts may need to be brought in, which can get costly

When cases are brought to court, multiple experts may need to be brought in.

For instance, Brown told Entertainment Tonight that she's getting "extreme headaches" because of her ordeal. If she were to claim these headaches are permanent, she and her legal team would need to bring in a pathologist to speak to that fact.

It's worth noting that medical expert witnesses aren't free - Cahn estimates that two or three experts could cost tens of thousands of dollars, depending on their rates.

The likelihood of a case like this going to trial would be tiny, however. Only a small number of cases actually make it to trial, Rella told Insider, and "generally speaking, companies tend to settle cases because it's less expensive to settle than it is to litigate them."

Read the original article on Insider

Latest Stories

  • Romney says footage shown at impeachment trial let him know how close he was to danger

    Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) told reporters on Wednesday evening that when House impeachment managers showed previously unreleased law enforcement footage of the Capitol riot during the day's proceedings, he learned just how close he had been to the mob. In the video, Romney is shown running into Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, who motions for him to turn around, as he was headed directly toward the rioters. Immediately after the attack, video was released showing Goodman diverting the mob away from the Senate chambers, and Romney told reporters he did not know that the same officer had helped him that day. "I look forward to thanking him when I next see him," Romney said, adding he feels "very fortunate" that Goodman was "there to get me in the right direction." Seeing the new footage of the attack was "very troubling," he said, and witnessing the "great violence that our Capitol Police and others were subjected to ... tears at your heart and brings tears to your eyes. That was overwhelmingly distressing and emotional." More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logicWould the Capitol mob have killed Mike Pence?

  • Did someone say impeachment? Biden avoids wading into debate

    The searing images once again claimed center stage: a mob storming the U.S. Capitol, Trump flags held aloft as violent rioters fought with police and targeted lawmakers. President Joe Biden stressed to reporters in advance that he would not be watching the proceedings and his team’s message is clear: Their focus is on the business of governing and not the historic events unfolding at the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue. White House press secretary Jen Psaki has dodged question after question about the trial, declining to offer Biden’s opinion on the proceedings.

  • Josh Hawley's wife pens Fox News editorial detailing protests, death threats over husband's election response

    Ms Hawley called the protest 'an assault' on her home, though there was no damage and no violence occurred

  • Punctured lung, fractured ribs: some Russian protesters allege police brutality

    Alexei Borisov was diagnosed by doctors as having a punctured lung, three fractured ribs and a broken tooth after he attended a rally on Jan. 31 in support of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny. The 42-year-old truck driver said he was injured by police who detained him after he led a march in central Ryazan, 200 km (120 miles) southeast of Moscow, shouting "Freedom to Alexei Navalny" and slogans against President Vladimir Putin. "I was lying face down on the (police car) floor... They began to hit me, I didn’t even see how many of them there were," Borisov said.

  • Murkowski says after seeing 'pretty damning' evidence, she doesn't think Trump could ever be re-elected

    Previously unreleased footage of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot shown during Wednesday's impeachment proceedings left Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) "angry," "disturbed," and "sad," she told reporters Wednesday night. The video and audio showcased the brutality of some members of the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol. In one clip, an officer was shown getting crushed in a doorway, while other videos showed officers getting shoved as they tried to keep rioters back. "I don't see how after the American public sees the whole story laid out here ... how Donald Trump could be re-elected to the presidency," Murkowski told reporters. The House impeachment managers put together a timeline detailing where the rioters were at the Capitol, Trump's messages to the mob, and pleas lawmakers made to Trump in an attempt to get his supporters to leave the complex. The managers are trying to prove that Trump incited an insurrection, and they are making "a strong case," Murkowski said. "The evidence that has been presented thus far is pretty damning." More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logicWould the Capitol mob have killed Mike Pence?

  • Judge declines new arrest warrant for Kyle Rittenhouse

    A judge on Thursday refused prosecutors’ request to issue a new arrest warrant for an 18-year-old from Illinois accused of killing two people during a police brutality protest in Wisconsin last summer. Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger alleged that Kyle Rittenhouse failed to update his address when he moved out of his Antioch apartment in November, amounting to a bail violation. In addition to a new arrest warrant, Binger asked Judge Bruce Schroeder to increase Rittenhouse's bail by $200,000.

  • Twenty U.N. peacekeepers wounded in central Mali attack

    Twenty United Nations peacekeepers were wounded, several seriously, in central Mali on Wednesday when their base came under fire, the U.N. mission said. The base near the town of Douentza was attacked around 0700 GMT, the U.N. peacekeeping mission, known as MINUSMA, said in a statement. Islamist groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State regularly attack U.N. peacekeepers and Malian soldiers in the area, which the militants use as a base for attacks across the Sahel region south of the Sahara Desert.

  • Yahoo News reporter asks if White House considers Capitol riot a 'coup'

    White House press secretary Jen Psaski held a briefing on Wednesday and was asked by White House Correspondent Hunter Walker if the administration considers the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol an attempted "coup."

  • Man tried to save trapped drivers as cars crashed in deadly I-35 pileup in Fort Worth

    Ryan Chaney said he helped pull a woman from her wrecked car, but watched as another person died in front of him.

  • Warnock Under Investigation for Role in Stacey Abrams’ Voter Registration Org

    Senator Raphael Warnock (D., Ga.) is under investigation for his involvement in the New Georgia Project, a voter registration organization founded by Stacey Abrams, which officials say failed to follow state election deadlines in 2019. The Georgia State Election Board voted 3-0 Wednesday to launch an investigation into Warnock’s time as chairman of the board for the New Georgia Project in 2019, when officials say the group violated state election rules that require voting registration organizations to submit completed voter application within ten days after they are received from the voter. Officials say the New Georgia Project submitted 1,268 applications to the Gwinnett County elections office after the ten-day deadline in 2019. The board will refer the investigation to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, a Republican. The only Democrat on the board, as well as Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, abstained from the vote. Nse Ufot, the CEO of New Georgia Project, pushed back against the claims in a statement, saying the board meeting was “the first time we heard about the allegations regarding NGP’s important voter registration work from 2019.” “We have not received any information on this matter from the Secretary or any other Georgia official,” Ufot said. In December, Raffensperger announced an investigation into the New Georgia Project and other voter registration groups, alleging that they had “sought to register ineligible, out-of-state, or deceased voters.” Warnock resigned from the New Georgia Project on January 28, 2020. Abrams founded the organization in 2014 and later made an unsuccessful bid for Georgia governor, losing by roughly 55,000 votes to Governor Brian Kemp. She claimed that Kemp, who was then- Georgia secretary of state, had won thanks to voter suppression efforts he implemented during his time in office, such as purging voter roles.

  • Pakistan commutes death sentence for 2 mentally ill convicts

    In a landmark ruling, Pakistan's top court on Wednesday commuted the death sentences of two mentally ill prisoners who have spent decades on death row, the first such ruling in this conservative Muslim-majority nation. The decision by the Supreme Court was quickly hailed by Justice Project Pakistan, a rights group that has fought an extensive, years-long legal battle for the two inmates. One of the two prisoners whose sentence was commuted, Kanizan Bibi, has spent 30 years on death row.

  • Saudi women's rights activist Hathloul freed from jail, relatives say

    Hathloul, 31, was detained in May 2018 and sentenced in December to nearly six years in prison on charges that U.N. rights experts called "spurious" under broad counter-terrorism laws. Another sister, Alia, said Hathloul was at their parents' home in Saudi Arabia. Rights groups and her family say Hathloul, who had campaigned for women's right to drive and to end Saudi's male guardianship system, was subjected to abuse, including electric shocks, waterboarding, flogging and sexual assault.

  • ‘We are dying.’ 911 call about migrants trapped in tanker has Texas police searching

    State and federal officials are searching for a white tanker.

  • High-profile Republicans reportedly Zoomed to discuss forming their own center-right party

    High-profile Republicans who don't agree with the party's far-right creep may be headed for the doors. Last week, 120 former GOP elected officials, ambassadors, and strategists, as well as members of past Republican presidential administrations reportedly met up in a massive Zoom call. They discussed early plans to form a "center-right breakaway party" to promote "principled conservatism," running candidates in some races and endorsing Democrats, Republicans, and Independents who match their values in others, people involved tell Reuters. Evan McMullin, the former chief policy director for the House Republican Conference who ran for president as an independent in 2016, co-hosted the call, he told Reuters. "Large portions of the Republican Party are radicalizing and threatening American democracy," he said. "The party needs to recommit to truth, reason and founding ideals or there clearly needs to be something new." Jason Miller, a spokesperson for former President Donald Trump, meanwhile called the group "losers," while Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel indicated in a statement that the party needs to "come together" if it wants to win in 2022. The conversation comes after the Republican party shed thousands of members in the wake of the Capitol riot. Since January, more than 140,000 people have quit the GOP in the 25 states with readily available registration data, The New York Times reports; 19 states don't register voters by party. Pennsylvania saw 12,000 voters change their affiliations, while Arizona's GOP lost 10,000. Trump narrowly lost those states in 2020, and the Arizona GOP has since taken aim at Republicans who didn't dispute the election results. More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logicWould the Capitol mob have killed Mike Pence?

  • How to Add a Little Extra Luxury to Your Bath Time

    If not a lot of luxuryOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Lawyer David Schoen leaves impeachment trial to do Fox News interview ‘on Trump’s orders’

    The lawyer went on the cable news channel to call the impeachment managers' argument 'offensive'

  • Lebanese ex-army chief testifies in Beirut port blast probe

    Lebanon's former army chief told the lead investigator of last year's massive Beirut port blast on Thursday that he had recommended, years before the explosion, that tons of seized ammonium nitrate stored there be sold privately or sent back to importers. The military had no use for the volatile chemical, testified Jean Kahwaji, who was army chief until 2017. The army, after carrying out tests, said it had no use for the ammonium nitrate because it was a large amount and "has limited use and because it dissolves with time, it constitutes a danger if stored for a long time,” Kahwaji said.

  • Biden announces new sanctions against Myanmar generals after coup

    President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he had approved an executive order paving the way for new U.S. sanctions on Myanmar generals after the military detained elected leaders and seized power on Feb. 1. Biden said the executive order would enable his administration "to immediately sanction the military leaders who directed the coup, their business interests as well as close family members." While neither Biden nor the Treasury Department specified who would be hit by the sanctions or how, the president promised controls on exports and to prevent the generals from accessing $1 billion of Burmese government funds held in the United States.

  • Mom tackles man accused of peeping in daughter's window

    Phyllis Pena said she charged at him before he could run away, and held him until police in Lake Jackson, Texas, arrived.

  • Josh Hawley calls impeachment a ‘kangaroo trial’ after being accused of ignoring it

    Mr Hawley said trial was 'totally unconstitutional and it is incredibly selfish on the part of Democrats who are pursuing their own personal political vendettas here'