Personal photos from Christie Brinkley's beach vacation originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Christie Brinkley has enjoyed a sunny start to 2020.

The supermodel spent the holidays in Turks and Caicos with two of her children and has been updating her Instagram feed with photos of their adventures.

After celebrating New Year's Eve at a party hosted by fashion designer Donna Karan, Brinkley has spent the past few days boating and snorkeling.

"We want to go places we've never been in 2020, so on the first day of the year we ventured a little further and we found three beautiful islands just around the bend!" she wrote Thursday. "May your new year be full of happy beautiful adventures near far and even within your heart and soul!"

MORE: Christie Brinkley poses with her daughters for Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue

Over the past few months, Brinkley, 65, has been recovering from a broken arm; she sustained the injury in September when she was rehearing for "Dancing With the Stars." Ultimately, her 21-year-old daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, took her place and finished in ninth, following a shocking elimination.

“I'm trying not to cry ... but it's been such an incredible experience,” she said at the time.

Brinkley announced last week that Brinkley-Cook will appear in the live "Dancing With the Stars" tour beginning in March.