A Personal Submarine or a Stylish Space Suit: Which Is Better for an Otherworldly Journey?

Esther Marquis, costume designer for the Apple TV+ space drama For All Mankind, made an eye-catching black version for NASA’s unveiling press conference. The real astronauts will wear white suits to reflect heat from the sun.

The display model had a plain white exterior and black leather seats. But it’s the views from the inside that count—and you can upgrade both packages for about $18,000.

The suit is way too heavy to wear under the pull of Earth’s gravity. Luckily for the astronauts, it’ll feel more like 20 pounds on the moon.

At roughly the size of two Jet Skis, it’s the first personal submarine that you can tow by a large SUV or pickup truck.

The moon’s (potential) water sources. Mars. The underside of the International Space Station.

The atmospheric pressure on the moon is about 14 orders of magnitude less than that of the Earth’s surface. In that environment, the water that makes up 60 percent of your body would begin to evaporate.

The atmospheric pressure at 330 feet underwater is 10 bars. A world-record-holding scuba diver could handle it, but most people start getting uncomfortable past 2.5 bars.

An astronaut can run up to 33 mph on the lunar surface in a well-designed suit—about 10 times faster than the Nemo 2.

The sub can go to 3 knots—a little faster than your average swimmer. And you don’t even have to raise your heart rate.

The AxEMU allows eight hours of space exploration. Enough time to collect rocks, take sample readings, and wish astronauts were allowed to drink cocktails in space.

The Nemo 2 allows eight hours of undersea exploration. Enough time to encounter a few fish species between lunch and sundowners.

HOW LONG WOULD YOU LAST WITHOUT IT? Professional free divers can hold their breath for up to 10 minutes—the rest of us are more likely to last between 30 and 90 seconds.