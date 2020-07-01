CHANDLER, Ariz., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When moving into a new career or field, determining how your strengths transfer and what additional skills you need to learn can be challenging; Forbes SmartAdvisor bridges this gap.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8716951-forbes-smartadvisor-personalized-learning-paths-offer-roadmaps-to-dream-jobs/

By utilizing three information points—users' personality, their current skills, and the skills necessary for the aspirational role they selected—Forbes SmartAdvisor creates a customized learning path. This Learning Path is personalized just for you. It identifies which self-paced course from Learn@Forbes' library of over 700 courses, specializations, and Learning Pathways in marketing, human resources, leadership, finance and accounting, entrepreneurship, sales, communications, customer service, and project management make sense for the career you're aspiring to.

How It Works

Forbes SmartAdvisor, which is free, and takes just three minutes to complete. First, you will complete a brief personality assessment. Second, you select the aspirational role you want, and third, you upload your resume (which is optional).

Using Holland's Occupational Model and Gardner's Theory of Multiple Intelligence model, in moments, you will receive your personalized and unbiased results. Insights on your learning style(s), working style(s), attributes, and skills are provided in your custom report, as is a learning pathway that maps the Learn@Forbes courses that will teach you the additional skills you need to get the job you want. Each course on your personalized learning path is self-paced. And, you can take as many as you would like at a time.

Next Steps

Forbes SmartAdvisor users can save their results for future reference. Those who would like to start their personalized learning path can do so with a free 14-day trial. Learn@Forbes subscriptions start at $12.50 per month. For additional information, visit learn.forbes.com .

About Learn@Forbes

Launched by Zovio and Forbes Media in 2018, Learn@Forbes is a time-saving alternative to traditional online schools, that offers non-degree and skills-based learning options. Learn@Forbes offers 700+ courses, specializations, and Learning Pathways in marketing, human resources, leadership, finance and accounting, entrepreneurship, sales, communications, customer service, and project management. Visit learn.forbes.com for more information.

Contact:

Alanna Vitucci

Alanna.Vitucci@zovio.com

Learn@Fobes infographic More

Forbes Specializations More