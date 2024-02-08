Personnel records of Columbus police officers charged in cocaine probe are mostly positive

Two Columbus police officers accused of stealing and selling cocaine show the officers received mostly positive performance reviews in recent years, according to copies of their personnel files obtained by the Dispatch.

John Castillo, 31, and Joel Mefford, 34, remain in federal custody pending future hearings in their cases, which will be tried in U.S. District Court.

Both men, who worked in narcotics units in the Columbus Division of Police, are facing charges of taking cocaine from investigations and then distributing it for profit, including taking 20 kilograms of cocaine from the division's property room and taking a kilogram of cocaine before a search warrant was served on a home.

Previous coverage: Columbus police officers arrested Thursday tied to case of rogue narcotics detectives

Who is Columbus police officer John Castillo?

Castillo's personnel file shows he was working in the narcotics drug cartel unit in September 2021, according to the most recent performance review in his file. He joined the department in June 2019.

At the time of the review, Castillo had been overseen by his sergeant for three months. Castillo received top marks for his performance.

In a September 2020 review, he worked in a patrol position, according to his personnel file.

Castillo had only one internal investigation on his record, according to the file, which showed he was found to have used rude or discourteous language in 2020. He also was found to have used mace within policy while working special duty in 2022, according to the file.

Related coverage: Former Columbus police officer pleads guilty to trafficking more than 8 kilos of fentanyl

Who is Columbus police officer Joel Mefford?

Mefford's file shows he joined the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) task force in May 2021. That task force, which includes officers from law enforcement agencies around the area and around Ohio, investigates how drugs move through transportation.

According to his personnel file, Mefford had been performing well in his role.

In a 2022 performance review, Mefford's supervisor said he had the "highest standards of honesty and integrity." The following year, in 2023, the same supervisor wrote Mefford was an "outstanding investigator and a tremendous asset to HIDTA and the Division."

Mefford, who joined the police department in June 2011, also had several commendations in his personnel file for taking life-saving measures in critical situations. In an internal investigation, he was found to have used rude or discourteous language in 2013.

The cases involving Mefford and Castillo are related to those of former Columbus police officers John Kotchkoski and Marco Merino.

Kotchkoski has pleaded guilty to charges of trafficking fentanyl and accepting money to protect drug shipments. He will be sentenced in May, according to court records. Merino entered guilty pleas to similar charges and was sentenced to nine years in federal prison.

@bethany_bruner

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: See what personnel records of Columbus police charged in cocaine probe show