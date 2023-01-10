This Person's Boss Sent Them To HR Because They Didn't Answer Texts On Vacation, And Hustle Culture Has Gone Too Far

"The week before I was due to leave on the honeymoon, no less than six of the divisions asked me if I was going to have my laptop with me. They all freaked out when I told them no, and two of them asked my boss's boss to cancel my PTO.

I returned to hundreds of emails, another department attempting to replace me by hiring someone else to do the same job I was doing, and managed to survive it all. Those six divisions got absolute meet-the-requirements-only minimum effort for the next two years I was there.

I eventually resigned about 18 months later and my boss was fired about six weeks after I left."