Persons death from torture at police station confirmed in liberated Balakliia

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

ALONA MAZURENKO – WEDNESDAY, 14 SEPTEMBER 2022, 15:24

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have confirmed the fact of the death of a person as a result of torture on the premises of the Balakliia police station, which was previously controlled by Russian occupiers.

Source: Serhii Bolvinov, Chief of the investigative department of the police of Kharkiv Oblast; press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

Quote: "During the inspection of the building, we discovered wires leading to hidden video cameras in the rooms where the hostages were kept. People, including women, had to sleep on the floor, and during interrogations they were tortured with electric current.

Currently, we have one confirmed death of a person as a result of torture. We know the profile data of the victim and the place of burial, so we will carry out an exhumation for further procedural actions."

Details: According to Bolvinov, the Russian military and secret services detained and tortured local residents in the premises of the Balakliia police station.

&nbsp;

In particular, the military of the so-called LPR (Luhansk People’s Republic) and the Chechen Republic, as well as representatives of the riot police of Togliatti [Russia] and the FSB of the Russian Federation, stayed in an administrative building of the police station.

He added that from 8 to 15 people had been kept in each room and were secretly monitored.

Fleeing from the Ukrainian city, the Russian occupiers left the hostages in closed rooms. However, one of the hostages was able to break a window and climb out to open all the doors and free the others. Therefore, the exact number of detainees and victims is still being determined.

&nbsp;

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

