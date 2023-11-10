Persons of interest developed in missing TN woman Dana Davis death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A missing person’s case is now a death investigation after a body found in Haywood County was identified as a missing Brownsville woman.

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating the death of 52-year-old Dana Davis, who was reported missing from her home on Cobb Crossing on October 15.

Haywood County deputies search for missing Brownsville woman

The sheriff’s office says it has developed two persons of interest, and that one of them has already given a statement.

Multiple agencies launched a search for Davis that lasted more than two weeks. Local farmers found Davis’ body in a soybean crop less than a mile from her home on November 1.

Body ID’d as missing TN woman Dana Davis

The sheriff’s office says the local coroner set Davis to the forensic center in Memphis. Investigators are still waiting for an autopsy to determine the date and cause of her death.

According to the sheriff’s office, cell phone records revealed that Davis spoke to her mother and former boyfriend prior to her disappearance. The sheriff’s office says a GPS phone search warrant has been issued but investigators have not gotten the results at this time.

