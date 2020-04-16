Perspecta achieves Amazon Web Services Migration Competency status

CHANTILLY, Va., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), a leading U.S. government services provider, announced today it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration Competency status. This certification validates Perspecta's ability to move existing applications to the cloud to reduce cost, increase agility and improve security for the federal government.

Perspecta Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Perspecta Inc.) More

The AWS Competency Program is designed to highlight AWS Partner Network (APN) companies who have demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in specialized technical solution areas. Perspecta received the AWS Migration Competency for its scalable end-to-end enterprise approach to cloud migration, which is designed to ensure that migrations to the cloud encompass all relevant IT system assets to include data, infrastructure, and applications. By focusing on pre-planning, readiness assessments, and the service optimization end state, Perspecta's enterprise approach positions U.S. government customers to achieve an effective post migration cloud operation, identifies and recommends cost containment efficiencies, and minimizes downtime and failed attempts.

"I couldn't be more proud to join the prestigious group of APN Partners who have achieved AWS Cloud Migration Competency status," said Mike Kirkland, senior vice president of offerings and solution development for Perspecta. "By taking a holistic approach to cloud migration at enterprise scale—focusing on strategy, resources, governance, tools and culture— we ensure that our government customers gain the full potential of cloud."

As an AWS Public Sector Partner, Perspecta has been recognized for its solutions and experience in delivering government missions and has previously achieved AWS Government Competency status as well as AWS DevSecOps Competency status.

About Perspecta Inc.

At Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP), we question, we seek and we solve. Perspecta brings a diverse set of capabilities to our U.S. government customers in defense, intelligence, civilian, health care and state and local markets. Our 270+ issued, licensed and pending patents are more than just pieces of paper, they tell the story of our innovation. With offerings in mission services, digital transformation and enterprise operations, our team of 14,000 engineers, analysts, investigators and architects work tirelessly to not only execute the mission, but build and support the backbone that enables it. Perspecta was formed to take on big challenges. We are an engine for growth and success and we enable our customers to build a better nation. For more information about Perspecta, visit perspecta.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Perspecta and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Perspecta undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Perspecta believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements.

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/perspecta-achieves-amazon-web-services-migration-competency-status-301041927.html

SOURCE Perspecta Inc.