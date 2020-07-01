Persuading China to switch to 'fake' pork

David Yeung is one of the new wave of environmentally concerned entrepreneurs

"Ma po tofu has to be a favourite," says David Yeung, a smile evident in his voice. "It's very spicy, a little bit numbing, and usually sprinkled with minced pork."

Hong Kong-based Mr Yeung is the founder of OmniPork, part of the environmentally focused venture Green Monday. OmniPork is a plant-based meat alternative that is now on the menu in many of Hong Kong's trendiest restaurants, hotels and bars.

A vegetarian of two decades, he's explaining how substitute meat is not just a market for the North American brands like Impossible Foods, and Beyond Meat, which have become well known for their burgers. He says the Asian market is hungry for home grown meat alternatives.

"Almost everywhere in Asia - Japan, Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, especially mainland China - the number one meat is pork. The only exceptions are Muslim countries."

Meat-free spicy ma po tofu: "Very spicy, a little bit numbing," says David Yeung More

Indeed, China loves pork. The country of almost 1.4 billion consumes more pork per capita than any other nation.

Half of the world's pork is eaten in China, and the acceleration has been rapid. In the 1960s China annually consumed less than 5kg per capita. By the late 1980s this was 20kg and has since tripled to over 60kg, according to UN figures.

But the mass-market meat industry has brought with it some very pressing problems, not least, disease. In 2019 African swine fever led to the mass slaughter of pigs in China, and prices rose 25-30%.

And this week, a new strain of flu with "pandemic potential" has also been identified in pigs within China.

This has thrown a sharp focus on meat supply chains and production, something the coronavirus pandemic has intensified.

Localised outbreaks of coronavirus have been appearing across the globe in meat-processing companies, even where infection rates in the general population are low. It's not entirely clear as to why.

Covid-19, environmental issues and growing health concerns in a nation with increasingly high rates of obesity, have all encouraged a new wave of plant protein firms to develop new products.

For example, Beijing-based Zhenmeat is looking at 3D printing elements of its products to mimic bone or muscle.

Zhenmeat is betting on hot pot More

"We eat a lot of different parts of the pig. The Chinese consumer loves different parts for different dishes but we are focusing in on Szechuan hot pot," says chief executive Vincent Lu.

Zhenmeat is throwing its marketing behind one product in particular, created with the Institute of Alternative Protein in Beijing, a meat-free alternative to pork tenderloin, which is popular in hot pot.

It is a very specific cut of pork and style of cooking. But Mr Lu says it's all part of the firm's strategy. "If you look at the US market, consumers love burgers. So what kind of product do consumers love in the Chinese market? Hot pot is the most loved dish."

But none of this innovation comes cheaply.

Matilda Ho is the founder of Bits x Bites, China's first food technology venture capital group. She has backed four different protein companies, from plant-based to cell-based.

"Taste will always be the driver for consumers to convert their behaviour," says entrepreneur Matilda Ho More