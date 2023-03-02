Perth Amboy doctor charged with sexually assaulting patient

PERTH AMBOY – A doctor who worked at Amboy Urgent Care, charged last month with sexual contact for allegedly inappropriately touching two women under his care, is facing additional charges, including sexual assault.

On Wednesday, Dr. Gurvindra Johal, 55, of the Colonia section of Woodbridge, was charged with two additional counts of criminal sexual contact and one count of sexual assault, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

The sexual assault charge was filed after one woman reported Johal allegedly had sexual intercourse with her against her will, the prosecutor's office said.

The women were under Johal's care at Amboy Urgent Care, 469 Cornell St.

The latest charges follow two counts of criminal sexual contact that were filed against Johal on Feb. 25.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Detective Lauren Leyva of the Special Victims Unit at 732-745-4499 or Perth Amboy Detective Gina Betancourt at 732-324-3819.

Email: srussell@gannettnj.com

Suzanne Russell is a breaking news reporter for MyCentralJersey.com covering crime, courts and other mayhem. To get unlimited access, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Perth Amboy NJ urgent care doctor charged with patient sexual assault