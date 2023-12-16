Perth Amboy doctor and office manages charged with insurance fraud, police say

PERTH AMBOY – A doctor who worked at Amboy Urgent Care, previously charged with six counts of criminal sexual contact and one count of sexual assault, and his office manager are both facing more charges, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

Dr. Gurvindra Johal, 55, of the Colonia section of Woodbridge, was previously arrested and charged with six counts of criminal sexual contact and one count of sexual assault.

Rani Patel, 32, of Carteret, NJ, was previously arrested and charged with two counts of obstruction, one count of falsifying or tampering with records, one count of destruction, falsification, or alteration of medical records, one count of insurance fraud, one count of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, two counts of computer theft, two counts of hindering, and one count of witness tampering.

They were both charged on Dec. 14 with new charges. Johal was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, one count of insurance fraud, and one count of hindering his own apprehension. Patel was charged with conspiracy to commit insurance fraud.

An investigation after a woman alleged that the doctor touched her inappropriately while under his care at Amboy Urgent Care, located at 469 Cornell Street, revealed that Johal and Patel conspired to send a fraudulent letter to a victim’s healthcare insurance company to prevent the insurance company from substantiating an allegation of wrongdoing against Johal, Ciccone said.

Patel submitted the fraudulent letter to the insurance company along with the victim’s medical records that had been altered to bolster the fraudulent letter, Ciccone added.

Johal is lodged at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center pending a detention hearing. Patel was released following an initial appearance hearing in Superior Court on December 14.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lauren Leyva of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Unit at 732-745-4499 or Detective Gina Betancourt of the Perth Amboy Police Department at 732-324-3819.

