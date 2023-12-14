Perth Amboy Magnet High School teacher charged with student sexual contact

A Middlesex County Perth Amboy Magnet School teacher has been charged with inappropriately touching two students.

Edward White, 56, of Tinton Falls, surrendered to the Perth Amboy Police Department on Wednesday and was charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact and two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

White is at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center pending a detention hearing in Superior Court.

An investigation revealed that White allegedly had touched two juvenile students on separate occasions while employed as a carpentry teacher at the school, Ciccone said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Olivia Ankudowicz, of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit at 732-745-8083 or Detective Reymond Nolasco of the Perth Amboy Police Department at 732-324-3879.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Middlesex County NJ teacher charged with student sexual contact