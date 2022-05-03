Perth Amboy man charged with murder in April stabbing

PERTH AMBOY – A 26-year-old city man has been arrested in the stabbing death of a 47-year-old man in his Mechanic Street apartment last month.

Elbin Rodriguez was arrested April 30 in New York with the assistance of the New Jersey State Police Fugitive Unit and the United State Marshals Service New Jersey/New York Regional Task Force, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Perth Amboy Police Chief Lawrence Cattano announced.

Rodriguez was charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence the fatal stabbing of Barry Idesis.

Idesis was pronounced dead in his Mechanic Street apartment after his father found him on April 1 suffering multiple stab wounds.

A police investigation indicated Idesis was last seen entering his apartment building in the early evening two days earlier.

Rodriguez was being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center in North Brunswick pending a pre-trial detention hearing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Perth Amboy Detective Jeremy Harris at 732-442-4400 or Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Detective Linda Infusino at 732-745-4340.

