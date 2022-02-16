Perth Amboy man charged with murder in New Brunswick Avenue shooting

PERTH AMBOY – A 21-year-old city man has been charged with the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old city man on Friday.

Christopher Hernandez Velasquez was arrested and charged with murder, possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose, hindering his apprehension and various other charges in the death of Jonathan Molina, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office announced.

Police said they responded about 5:24 p.m. Feb. 11 to the train tracks near New Brunswick Avenue on a report of a shooting where arriving officers located Molina with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Velasquez was lodged at the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center in North Brunswick pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Frank Cristiano of the Perth Amboy Police Department at 732-324-3800 or Detective Paul Kelley of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3330.

