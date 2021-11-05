Perth Amboy man charged in Union Township fatal shooting

UNION TOWNSHIP - A Perth Amboy man has been arrested and charged with the early Thursday morning fatal shooting of a Union Township man.

Shannon Assing, 24, has been charged with murder, a first degree crime and unlawful possession of a weapon and burglary, both second degree crimes in connection with the shooting death of Isaiah Spicer, 24, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel and Union Township Police Director Daniel Zieser announced.

Assing was taken into custody Friday morning and is being held at the Union County Jail in Elizabeth pending a first appearance and detention hearing in Union County Superior Court. If convicted he could face life in prison.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4, members of the Union Township Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Coolidge Ave. for a report of a shooting and found Spicer who had suffered serious injuries, according to Union County Assistant Prosecutor Robert Grady, who is handling the case. Spicer was pronounced dead at the scene, the prosecutor's office said.

EARLIER: Union shooting on Coolidge Avenue leaves one dead, police say

An investigation led by the Union County Homicide Task Force, and assisted by the Union Township Police Department, the Elizabeth Police Department, the Union County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit, and the Union County Police Department Ballistics Unit resulted in Assing being identified as the suspect, according to the prosecutor's office.

“We are grateful for the collaboration between local law enforcement agencies that resulted in the speedy identification and apprehension of the suspect,” Prosecutor Daniel said. “We hope this arrest can bring solace to the loved ones grieving Mr. Spicer.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force Sgt. Christopher Scuorzo at 908-472-0492 or Union Township Police Department Detective William Young at 908-851-5037.

Email: srussell@gannettnj.com

Suzanne Russell is a breaking news reporter for MyCentralJersey.com covering crime, courts and other mayhem. To get unlimited access, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Perth Amboy man charged in Union Township fatal shooting