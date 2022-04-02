Perth Amboy man found dead in his Mechanic Street apartment, police investigating

PERTH AMBOY – A city man was found dead in his Mechanic Street apartment by his father Friday after sustaining multiple stab wounds, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced.

City police responded to Barry Idesis' apartment after his father found the victim and called 911. Idesis was found with multiple stab wounds and pronounced at the scene, police said.

An investigation determined that the victim was last seen entering his apartment building on Mechanic Street early evening on March 30.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact Perth Amboy Police Department Detective Jeremy Harris at 732-442-4400 or Middlesex County Prosecutors Office Detective Infusino at 732-745-4340. Callers may also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-939-9600 or by going to middlesextips.com.

