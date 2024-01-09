Perth Amboy man killed in gunfight with Cranford police along Parkway, AG says

The New Jersey Attorney General's Office has identified the man fatally shot by Cranford police following a pursuit and exchange of gunfire on the Garden State Parkway late last month.

The man was identified as 40-year-old Perth Amboy resident Kevin Harlfinger. The two Cranford officers who exchanged gunfire with Harlfinger were identified as Christopher Folinusz, who was injured during the exchange, and Ryan McSharry.

A preliminary investigation indicates Cranford police were pursuing a stolen vehicle when it crashed in the area of a southbound exit on the Garden State Parkway in Woodbridge.

Following the crash, the driver of the vehicle, now identified as Harlfinger, exchanged gunfire with the Cranford officers, Folinusz and McSharry. Harlfinger was pronounced dead at the scene around 12:04 a.m. Dec. 29. A firearm was recovered near Harlfinger.

Folinusz suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound and was treated at a hospital and later released, according to the Attorney General's Office.

At the time of the shooting, a New Jersey State PBA post on X, formerly known as Twitter, indicated the officers confronted a "violent criminal" who shot at them. An NJ.com report indicated Harlfinger, a former Metuchen resident, was charged in 2016 with burglary at a Franklin home.

A GoFundMe campaign launched for Harlfinger's funeral expenses said he "was a kind person who drew the short straw in life." The fund has raised about $2,400 of the $5,000 goal.

Under New Jersey law, the Attorney General’s Office is required to conduct investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the person is in police custody. Those investigations are required to be presented to a grand jury to determine if the evidence supports the return of an indictment against any officers involved.

The investigation is continuing, and no further information is being released at this time.

Email: srussell@gannettnj.com

Suzanne Russell is a breaking news reporter for MyCentralJersey.com covering crime, courts and other mayhem. To get unlimited access, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Perth Amboy NJ man killed in gunfight with Cranford police on Parkway