Perth Amboy man sentenced to 25 years for execution-style killing

ELIZABETH – A 26-year-old Perth Amboy man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the execution-style shooting of a 24-year-old Union man in 2021.

Superior Court Judge Robert Kirsch imposed the term on Shannon Assing, handing down the sentence on his aggravated manslaughter conviction, said Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel. Assing must serve at least 85% of the 25-year term before the possibility of parole.

Union police responded around 1:30 a.m. Nov. 4, 2021, to the 1200 block of Coolidge Avenue and found Isaiah Spicer with fatal injuries to his head and neck after an apparent execution-style shooting, according to Assistant Prosecutor Robert Grady.

Assing fled the scene, discarded the weapon and turned himself in the next day, Grady said. At the time of his guilty plea, Assing admitted to shooting Spicer in front of the home of his ex-girlfriend, Grady said.

“I hope this sentencing can bring some solace to those mourning Mr. Spicer,” Daniel said in a statement.

Email: alewis@njpressmedia.com

Alexander Lewis is an award-winning reporter and photojournalist whose work spans many topics. This coverage is only possible with support from our readers. Sign up today for a digital subscription.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Perth Amboy NJ man sentenced for execution-style killing