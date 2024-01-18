Perth Amboy man sentenced in hit-and-run death of elderly pedestrian using walker

A Perth Amboy man has been sentenced for a hit-and-run crash that left a 72-year-old man dead.

Hansel Farrier-Romero was sentenced Jan. 16 to seven years in state prison for second-degree knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash resulting in death, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced.

Police responded around 8:29 p.m. Aug. 7, 2022, to the intersection of Convery and Pfeiffer boulevards in Perth Amboy on a report that a white Dodge Charger fled the scene after striking an elderly man who was using a walker and crossing the roadway, authorities said.

Arriving officers located Rocco Chirichillo, of Perth Amboy, who was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Farrier-Romero was arrested later that day and charged. He pleaded guilty on June 16, 2023.

