Perth Amboy man sues over prison time for crime he didn't commit

A Perth Amboy man has filed suit in both state and federal court seeking compensation for his 3 ½ years of imprisonment for a crime for which he was later exonerated.

Jose L. Garcia is suing the city and two police officers in federal court on five counts, including violation of his Constitutional and civil rights, malicious prosecution and negligence.

In Middlesex County Superior Court, Garcia is suing the state Department of Treasury under the state law that gives innocent people who have been convicted and imprisoned "an available avenue of redress to seek compensation for damages."

Garcia is asking for $50,000 for each year he was imprisoned.

"We are aware of the lawsuit filed by Mr. Jose L. Garcia in the federal court," the city said in a statement. "However, as this is a pending legal matter, it would be inappropriate for the city to comment. We respect the legal process and will continue to monitor the situation closely."

Garcia was convicted March 3, 2017, in Middlesex County Superior Court before Judge Joseph Rea on charges of second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree terrorist threats, fourth-degree aggravated assault and simple assault. He was sentenced to five years in prison with a parole ineligibility of 3 ½ years.

On July 30, 2021, an appellate court reversed the conviction and remanded the case to Superior Court. On Dec. 6, 2021, a Superior Court judge granted the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office motion to dismiss the indictment.

The case began on June 7, 2014, when Garcia, his wife Diana and his two sons, Jose and Aiden, were at home.

The elder Garcia and his wife then began talking with his 15-year-old son, Jose, about a letter they had received from the school about the teen's bad behavior.

The father reprimanded his son and told him that he would be spending the summer weekdays in a special school program and working part-time on weekends.

About 24 hours later, according to the federal lawsuit, city police knocked on Garcia's door and said they had a warrant for his arrest.

"Mr. Garcia, who had never been in trouble with the law, was in shock," the lawsuit says. Garcia consented to a search of his house.

Because Garcia was employed as an armed security guard at various federal facilities, he was licensed to carry firearms and had several in the residence, court papers say.

Garcia soon learned that his son had gone to police and reported that his father had threatened to shoot the entire family, according to the lawsuit.

"No reasonable police officer would have ever believed Jose's outlandish accusations," the lawsuit argues, adding the son had a pattern of misconduct at school and was making false statements so he would move back to his mother "who essentially let him do whatever he wanted."

In the trial, the teen testified his father and stepmother had been involved in an argument when he got between them and tried to restrain his father. He said his father then went upstairs to get a .38 caliber revolver which the teen says was later pointed at him.

At the trial, his mother testified that her son was a "compulsive liar" and "did not believe a word that came out of his mouth.," the lawsuit says.

"Despite the clear evidence that Jose was an unreliable witness, his lies were the sole basis for the prosecution against Mr. Garcia," the lawsuit contends.

The suit also argues that Perth Amboy police did not interview anyone beside the teen about the allegations, did not investigate the inconsistencies in his statement or the son's "reputation for making false statements."

In reversing the conviction, the appellate court ruled that the judge erred by admitting into the trial the teen's initial statement to police to bolster his testimony.

