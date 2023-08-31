Perth Amboy, Woodbridge teens charged with defacing LGBTQIA+ mural

PERTH AMBOY – A 19-year-old city man and a 17-year-old male from Woodbridge are facing criminal charges for allegedly defacing an LGBTQIA+ mural on Brighton Avenue and Sadowski Parkway earlier this month.

Alexis Reynozo, of Perth Amboy, was taken into custody and issued a summons for bias intimidation, a second-degree offense, and criminal mischief, a third- degree offense, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

The 17-year-old male from the Hopelawn section of Woodbridge was charged with an act of juvenile delinquency for offenses which, if committed by an adult, would constitute bias intimidation, criminal mischief and resisting arrest, the prosecutor said.

On Aug. 16 police received a report of criminal mischief and responded to the intersection of Brighton Avenue and Sadowski Parkway where witnesses had observed at least two vehicles performing burnouts on the mural before driving away.

The prosecutor's office said social media videos of the incident surfaced online along with anti-LGBTQIA+ language.

An investigation by Perth Amboy police led to Reynozo and the 17-year-old being identified as suspects, the prosecutor said.

The investigation into the incident continues. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Gina Betancourt of the Perth Amboy Police Department at 732-324-3868.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office reiterated its stance against hate in all forms and said it will continue to investigate every reported bias incident in the community vigorously and will not hesitate to prosecute consistent with the law.

