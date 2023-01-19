Protesters stream to Peru capital demanding president resign

8
DANIEL POLITI and FRANKLIN BRICEÑO
·5 min read

LIMA, Peru (AP) — People poured into Peru's coastal capital, many from remote Andean regions, for a protest Thursday against President Dina Boluarte and in support of her predecessor, whose ouster last month launched deadly unrest and cast the nation into political chaos.

There was a tense calm in the streets of Lima ahead of the protest that supporters of former President Pedro Castillo hope opens a new chapter in the weeks-long movement to demand Boluarte's resignation, the dissolution of Congress, and immediate elections. Castillo, Peru’s first leader from a rural Andean background, was impeached after a failed attempt to dissolve Congress.

“We have delinquent ministers, presidents that murder and we live like animals in the middle of so much wealth that they steal from us every day,” said Samuel Acero, a farmer who heads the regional protest committee for the Andean city of Cusco. “We want Dina Boluarte to leave, she lied to us.”

Anger at Boluarte was the common thread as street sellers hawked T-shirts saying, “Out, Dina Boluarte,” “Dina murderer, Peru repudiates you” and a call for “New elections, let them all leave.”

“Our God says thou shalt not kill your neighbor. Dina Boluarte is killing, she's making brothers fight,” Paulina Consac said as she carried a large Bible while marching in downtown Lima with more than 2,000 protesters from Cusco.

By early afternoon, protesters had turned key roads into large pedestrian areas in downtown Lima.

The protests have so far been held mainly in Peru's southern Andes, with 54 people dying amid the unrest, the large majority killed in clashes with security forces.

“We’re at a breaking point between dictatorship and democracy,” said Pedro Mamani, a student at the National University of San Marcos. Students there are housing demonstrators who traveled for the protest that is being popularly referred to as the "takeover of Lima."

The university was surrounded by police officers, who also deployed at key points of Lima's historic downtown district.

Some 11,800 police officers were being sent out, Victor Zanabria, the head of the Lima police force told local media. He played down the size of the protests, saying he expected around 2,000 people to participate.

There were protests elsewhere and video posted on social media showed a group of demonstrators trying to storm the airport in southern Arequipa, Peru's second city. They were blocked by police but the airport paused operations.

The demonstrations that erupted last month and subsequent clashes with security forces were the worst political violence in more than two decades and has highlighted the deep divisions between the urban elite largely concentrated in Lima and poor rural areas.

By bringing the protest to Lima, demonstrators hope to give fresh weight to the movement that began when Boluarte was sworn into office on Dec. 7 to replace Castillo.

“When there are tragedies, bloodbaths outside the capital it doesn’t have the same political relevance in the public agenda than if it took place in the capital,” said Alonso Cárdenas, a professor of public policies at the Antonio Ruiz de Montoya University in Lima.

“The leaders have understood that and say, they can massacre us in Cusco, in Puno, and nothing happens, we need to take the protest to Lima,” Cárdenas added, citing cities that have seen major violence.

The concentration of protesters in Lima also reflects how the capital has started to see more antigovernment demonstrations in recent days.

The protester were planning to march Thursday from downtown Lima to the Miraflores district, an emblematic neighborhood of the economic elite.

The government has called on protesters to be peaceful.

Boluarte has said she supports a plan to push to 2024 elections for president and Congress originally scheduled for 2026.

Many protesters say no dialogue is possible with a government they say has unleashed so much violence against its citizens.

As protesters gathered in Lima, more violence erupted in southern Peru.

In the town of Macusani on Wednesday, protesters set fire to the police station and judicial office after two people were killed and another seriously injured by gunfire amid antigovernment protests. The person who was injured died Thursday morning in hospital, said a health official in the town.

Activists have dubbed Thursday's demonstration in Lima as the Cuatro Suyos March, a reference to the four cardinal points of the Inca empire. It’s also the name given to a massive 2000 mobilization, when thousands of Peruvians took to the streets against the autocratic government of Alberto Fujimori, who resigned months later.

There are several key differences between those demonstrations and this week’s protests.

“In 2000, the people protested against a regime that was already consolidated in power,” Cardenas said. “In this case, they’re standing up to a government that has only been in power for a month and is incredibly fragile.”

The 2000 protests also had a centralized leadership and were led by political parties. “Now what we have is something much more fragmented,” Coronel said.

The latest protests have largely been grassroots efforts without a clear leadership.

“We have never seen a mobilization of this magnitude, there’s already a thought installed in the peripheries that it is necessary, urgent to transform everything,” said Gustavo Montoya, a historian at the National University of San Marcos. “I have the feeling that we’re witnessing a historic shift.”

The protests have grown to such a degree that demonstrators are unlikely to be satisfied with Boluarte’s resignation and are now demanding more fundamental structural reform.

The protests have emerged “in regions that have been systematically treated as second-class citizens,” Montoya said. “I think this will only keep growing.”

———-

Associated Press journalist Mauricio Muñoz contributed.

Recommended Stories

  • Peru protesters, fired up by deaths, march on Lima demanding change

    Thousands of Peruvians, many from the country's southern mining regions, descended on the capital Lima on Thursday for a major planned march against the government and Congress, fired up by over 50 deaths linked to protests since last month. The clashes mark the worst violence Peru has seen in over 20 years as many people in poorer rural regions vent anger at the Lima political elite over inequality and rising prices, testing the copper-rich Andean nation's democratic institutions. Protesters are demanding the resignation of President Dina Boluarte, fast new elections, a clear out of Congress and a new Constitution to replace a market-friendly one dating back to strongman leader Alberto Fujimori in the 1990s.

  • 14 aircraft features you probably didn’t know about

    Most of us consider ourselves pretty au fait with the business of air travel. We can recite the safety briefing by heart, we understand turbulence, and we’ve even got to grips with Ryanair’s overcomplicated “table of fees”.

  • Belleville man sentenced for pointing gun with one hand, gripping alcohol with the other

    He was pointing the loaded handgun and nightclub patrons, court records say.

  • South Korea Dec producer inflation slows for sixth month

    The country's producer price index stood 6% higher in December than a year ago, compared with 6.2% in November, according to the Bank of Korea. For the whole of 2022, producer prices rose at an annual rate of 8.4%, faster than 6.4% in 2021 and the fastest in 14 years.

  • The killer of Lauren Giddings filed a new appeal last year. Now, a judge has ruled

    Admitted murderer Stephen Mark McDaniel contends his constitutional rights were violated and that his lawyers were inept.

  • Mexico cracks down on solar geoengineering, forcing startup to pause operations

    The tiny startup Make Sunsets, which had been experimenting with releasing sulfur dioxide into the atmosphere to reflect sunlight in order to cool the earth,

  • 2 Tenn. officials fired after lethal injection errors noted

    The Tennessee Department of Correction has fired its longtime top attorney and another employee following a scathing independent report on failures within the state's lethal injection system. Debbie Inglis, deputy commissioner and general counsel, and Kelly Young, the inspector general, received notices of “expiration of your executive service appointment” on Dec. 27, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press through public records requests. The firings came a day before the Republican governor publicly released the report, whose findings cited widespread failures to conduct required testing on the injection drugs under Tennessee's own rules, among other issues identified.

  • US settlement signals protections for addiction medicine

    A former Tennessee correctional officer will receive $160,000 in back pay and damages after he was forced to resign for taking Suboxone to treat his opioid use disorder, if a judge approves a landmark consent decree filed in federal court in Nashville on Wednesday. It is the first time the U.S. Department of Justice has used the Americans with Disabilities Act to settle a claim that an employee was discriminated against for taking a prescribed medication to treat drug addiction, according to the Department. It comes less than a year after the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division issued new guidelines advising that employers, health care providers, law enforcement agencies that operate jails, and others are violating the ADA if they discriminate against people taking prescription medications to treat opioid use disorder.

  • Peru protests: More deaths reported as demonstrators descend on Lima

    Clashes are reported in the capital Lima, where anti-government activists have been gathering.

  • Mexican president defends bid to move cargo from longstanding hub to new airport

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador defended his plan to move all cargo flights from the capital's principal airport to a new site on the outskirts of town Thursday after a draft proposal to do such was made public earlier this week. "An agreement is being reached between the directors of the two airports, with customs, with everyone," Lopez Obrador said in a regular news conference. The draft decree, which was sent by the president and published on a government regulatory body's website, would halt all cargo flights out of the Benito Juarez International Airport, the busiest airport in the country.

  • Air-raid siren sounded throughout Ukraine for 1.5 hours: fighters were airborne in Belarus

    On the morning of 19 January, an air-raid siren was announced throughout Ukraine. Source: alarms map; Belaruski Hajun on Telegram Details: At 10:12, sirens began to sound in the country's southeast, then in the capital, and finally spread over the entire territory of the country within a few minutes.

  • Husband of missing Massachusetts woman charged with murder

    The husband of a Massachusetts woman who has been missing since New Year's Day was charged on Tuesday with her murder after authorities earlier said they had found a knife and blood in the basement of their home, a prosecutor said on Tuesday. Brian Walshe, 47, was already being held on $500,000 bail after being arrested on Jan. 8 on a charge of misleading a police investigation into the disappearance of Ana Walshe in a case that has garnered national headlines. Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said a murder warrant has now been issued against Brian Walshe in the death of Ana Walshe, a 39-year-old mother of three who has been missing from Cohasset since about Jan. 1.

  • Greene knocks Gaetz in exchange over committee assignments

    Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) rebuffed a celebratory tweet from Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) on Wednesday over her committee assignments, instead knocking her fellow far-right Republican for holding up Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (Calif.) Speakership bid earlier this month. In a tweet, Gaetz congratulated Greene for her appointments to the House Homeland Security and Oversight Committees,…

  • Boston man facing charges after alleged rape, assault and attempted money extortion in hotel

    A Boston man is facing rape and kidnapping charges after an alleged instance of rape, assault and attempted money extortion in a Boston hotel Monday afternoon.

  • 11 Best Dividend Stocks For Rising Interest Rates

    In this article, we discuss 11 best dividend stocks for rising interest rates. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their returns in the past, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks For Rising Interest Rates. Though high-interest rates challenge most sectors of the economy, certain industries benefit from this […]

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene swipes at Matt Gaetz over Kevin McCarthy speaker vote and declares herself 'the leading MAGA voice in Congress'

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized fellow GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz after he congratulated her on her new committee assignments.

  • Why gas stoves matter to the climate – and the gas industry: Keeping them means homes will use gas for heating too

    Industry wants to keep people cooking with gas. Jamie Grill, Tetra Images via Getty ImagesGas stoves are a leading source of hazardous indoor air pollution, but they emit only a tiny share of the greenhouse gases that warm the climate. Why, then, have they assumed such a heated role in climate politics? This debate reignited on Jan. 9, 2023, when Richard Trumka Jr., a member of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, told Bloomberg News that the agency planned to consider regulating gas sto

  • Qantas plane lands safely after mayday call over Pacific

    A Qantas flight traveling from New Zealand to Sydney landed safely on a single engine after it issued a mayday call over the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday. Qantas Flight 144 with 145 passengers aboard landed at Sydney Airport from Auckland, New Zealand, after a 3.5-hour flight between the neighboring nations' most populous cities. The Boeing 737-838 “experienced an issue” with one of its two engines about an hour from Sydney, a Qantas statement said.

  • Peru: growing outrage over protest deaths as president urged to resign

    Thousands of protesters descend on Lima to call for resignation of Dina Boluarte following weeks of turmoil that has left dozens dead

  • A lot of fintechs 'have to fix their business models,' say VCs who invest in fintech

    In recent years, working for, or banking with, a traditional financial institution was decidedly uncool. Far cooler was working for or banking with one of the many fintech startups that seemed to thumb their nose at stodgy bank brands. Then the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates, stocks tanked, and a lot of fintech outfits that appeared to be doing well began looking far less hardy and hale.