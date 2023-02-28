Peru announces $9 billion injection to boost economy amid protests

FILE PHOTO: Demonstrators call for a nationwide strike during a march, in Lima
·2 min read

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru's government announced on Tuesday the launch of more than 30 public-private projects worth nearly $9 billion, hoping to revive the economy hit by violent anti-government protests.

The projects, involving road infrastructure, energy and sanitation, are set to begin between this year and 2024, according to the head of the state's agency for investment promotion Jose Salardi, speaking at an event with investors.

"The key is to regain confidence," Salardi said, adding the government is simplifying processes, standardizing contracts and coordinating with the private sector.

Anti-government protests have gripped the country since the Dec. 7 ouster of Former President Pedro Castillo, with clashes between demonstrators and security forces leaving dozens dead.

Private investment in Peru fell 0.5% last year, while it posted a 37.4% growth in 2021, according to economy ministry data.

In the same conference with investors, Economy Minister Alex Contreras stated protests affected the economy of the world's second largest copper producer in December and January, but early economic indicators are showing a recovery in February.

"The goal is for private investment to increase 3% this year," Contreras told the conference.

"The need for reactivation is urgent ... and it is not easy for an economy to recover from an (attempted) coup," he added.

Peru's economic growth stood at 2.68% at the end of 2022, a steep decline from the 13.61% climb recorded the year before.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recommended Peru earlier in February to implement "targeted, temporary" fiscal stimulus given the slump in economic activity.

Protests in Peru sparked after the ousting of Castillo, with demonstrators asking for President Dina Boluarte's resignation, the closure of Congress, a new Constitution and early elections.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Traders Set Sights on $30,000 Even as Momentum Wanes

    (Bloomberg) -- Crypto investors are scooping up call options betting on a Bitcoin rebound to $30,000, even as momentum in the digital-asset market stalls.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeApple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods Maker SaysTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeHong Kong Ends One of World’s Longest Mask Mandates After 945 DaysBitcoin options open i

  • Elizabeth Holmes has 2nd child as she tries to avoid prison

    Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes is citing her recently born child as another reason she should be allowed to delay the start of a more than 11-year prison sentence while her lawyers appeal her conviction for duping investors about the capabilities of her failed company's blood-testing technology. The birth of Holmes' second child was confirmed in court documents filed last week in advance of a March 17 hearing about her bid to remain free during an appeals process that could take years to complete. Holmes, 38, was pregnant at the time of her Nov. 18 sentencing in the same San Jose, California, courtroom where a jury convicted her on four felony counts of fraud and conspiracy.

  • Green Thumb beats quarterly revenue estimates on adult-use legalization in New Jersey

    U.S. cannabis producer Green Thumb Industries Inc beat fourth-quarter revenue estimates on Tuesday, on the back of legalization of adult-use in New Jersey, but price compression caused adjusted net income to halve from a year earlier. New Jersey gave out licenses to existing medical cannabis operators, including Green Thumb, in April for the sale of recreational pot. Green Thumb, which is one of the top three U.S. weed producers by market value, said total revenue for the quarter rose 6.4% to $259.3 million from $243.6 million last year, beating analysts' expectation of $256.8 million.

  • Homebuyer migrations might actually be ‘an escape valve’ for inflated metro markets, analyst says

    Bankrate Analyst Jeff Ostrowski joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the housing market and where homebuyers are moving to within the United States.

  • Visit These Black-Owned Businesses Based In The Bronx

    Are you visiting New York? “The Boogie Down” Bronx is often eclipsed by its sisters, but don’t let anybody tell you it’s less valuable. In addition to being the home of the New York Yankees, The Bronx is the birthplace of hip-hop, and it’s the most “green” of the boroughs. It’s also the third most… Continue reading Visit These Black-Owned Businesses Based In The Bronx

  • Wearable fitness trackers with sensing technology could interfere with implantable cardiac devices: study

    A study published in Heart Rhythm found that some fitness trackers can potentially interfere with cardiac implantable electronic devices, such as pacemakers and defibrillators.

  • Gold prices end higher after falling to 2-month lows

    Gold end higher Monday after the most-active contract finished off last week at its lowest price of the year.

  • Adani Stocks Fall as Firm Starts Tour to Win Back Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Adani Group stocks fell as the embattled Indian conglomerate kicked off a charm offensive with fixed-income investors in Asia, its latest effort to stem the fallout from a short-seller’s attack. Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJGoldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as Solomon Put to TestNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Five States; Obi Takes LagosUkraine Latest: Saudi For

  • Murdoch says some Fox hosts 'endorsed' false election claims

    Fox Corp. chairman Rupert Murdoch acknowledged that some Fox News commentators endorsed the false allegations by former President Donald Trump and his allies that the 2020 presidential election was stolen and that he didn't step in to stop them from promoting the claims, according to excerpts of a deposition unsealed Monday. The claims and the company's handling of them are at the heart of a defamation lawsuit against the cable news giant by Dominion Voting Systems. The recently unsealed documents include excerpts from a deposition in which Murdoch was asked about whether he was aware that some of the network’s commentators — Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo, Jeanine Pirro and Sean Hannity — at times endorsed the false election claims.

  • Peruvian delivery man carried ancient mummy around in his bag

    The Peruvian man said he wanted to show off the mummy, which is at least 600 years old, to his friends.

  • Penn State defensive coach leaving for NFL job

    Penn State is now searching for a new defensive assistant coach after a reported NFL departure

  • China Urges Calm in Henan After Woman’s Killing Sparks Protest

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities in the central province of Henan are urging residents to remain calm after a woman’s killing prompted crowds to clash with local police. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeApple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods Maker SaysTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeHong Kong Ends One of World’s Longest Mask Mandates After 945 DaysAnge

  • Robinhood says SEC issued subpoena related to crypto operations

    The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX was the biggest in a string of major crypto-related failures in 2022, which sparked a cryptocurrency rout and left creditors facing losses of billions of dollars. FTX filed for bankruptcy in November, which spurred an intervention from regulators around the world and dealt a blow to investor sentiment in the sector. The SEC has maintained that pre-existing securities laws also apply to digital assets and that many crypto tokens meet the definition of a security, which the crypto industry has previously criticized.

  • Man arrested after allegedly raping Bellingham victims he met via a dating app

    A Mount Vernon man is in the Whatcom County Jail for allegedly assaulting two people.

  • Duke Tobin not interested in trading Tee Higgins: “They want a receiver, go find your own”

    Having completed his third season, Bengals receiver Tee Higgins is in line for a contract extension and a substantial raise. That’s led to some speculation that Cincinnati could trade Higgins — much like Tennessee did when A.J. Brown had earned a second contract last offseason. But on Tuesday, Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin [more]

  • 49ers QB Brock Purdy may have elbow surgery next week

    San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy's delayed surgery could happen next week if the swelling in his injured elbow has been reduced. Purdy was originally scheduled to undergo the operation last week to repair his throwing elbow that got hurt in the NFC championship game. General manager John Lynch said Tuesday that Meister will meet with Purdy in Arizona this week when Meister is there at spring training as doctor for the Texas Rangers.

  • Russians in Crimea convict 4 Jehovah's Witnesses for participation in "extremist community"

    The occupation court of Yalta in the annexed Crimea has sentenced four followers of the Church of Jehovah's Witnesses to various terms of imprisonment, accusing them of participating in the organisation and financing of an "extremist community".

  • Winter storms likely to bring Los Angeles its longest cold snap in almost 20 years

    Wednesday is forecast to be the eighth day in a row that downtown L.A. hasn't topped 60 degrees, a chilly streak not seen in the city since 2005.

  • HP earnings: Sales decline ‘driven by the macroeconomy,’ CEO says

    HP CEO weighs in on the state of computer demand.

  • Worcester officer convicted of 'shocking and sickening' 2013 rape to pay victim $2.5M

    A former Worcester police officer convicted of rape in 2015 was ordered to pay $2.5 million in damages to the victim.