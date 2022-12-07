Peru’s Castillo Dissolves Congress Hours Before Impeachment Vote

Juan Pablo Spinetto
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Peru President Pedro Castillo announced the “temporary” dissolution of congress hours before an impeachment debate, he said in a televised speech Wednesday, greatly escalating a political conflict with the unicameral legislature.

“We took the decision of establishing a government of exception toward reestablishing the rule of law and democracy,” Castillo said, adding that there will be new elections to pick lawmakers who will draft a new constitution within nine months. “From today and until the new congress is established, we will govern through decrees.”

Castillo also announced a curfew and the “reorganization” of Peru’s justice system including the top courts at the same time he pledged to respect private property and business freedom.

Castillo’s unexpected move comes as congress was preparing to discuss a third impeachment attempt against him. The president has had a rocky relationship with lawmakers since the start of his administration in July 2021 yet the measure risks creating a backlash as it’s legality will be questioned.

“This dissolution is completely illegal,” Andrea Moncada, a political analyst, said.

Peru’s sol tumbled 1.7% against the dollar after the announcement, the biggest intraday decline since July last year. Dollar-denominated bonds due in 2033 fell to a session low of 125.1 cents on the dollar after the news.

Castillo Risks Being Toppled by Impeachment Vote: Peru Timeline

--With assistance from Maria Elena Vizcaino, Stephan Kueffner and Philip Sanders.

(Updates with comments by the president from second paragraph.)

