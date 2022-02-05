Peru’s Castillo Says He’ll Reshuffle Cabinet Again After Uproar

(Bloomberg) -- Peruvian President Pedro Castillo said he’ll make changes to his cabinet only three days after a previous overhaul sparked controversy among allies and opponents alike.

While Castillo didn’t say which officials would be departing, he did mention his prime minister Hector Valer, whose call for congress to hold a quick vote of confidence in the cabinet was rejected. Under Peruvian law, if a second cabinet of Castillo’s is rebuffed by congress, the president would be able to dissolve the legislature and call new elections.

“Peruvians, especially the poorest, don’t want any more confrontation between powers,” Castillo said in a five-minute nationwide address Friday evening. “The prime minister called on congress to debate the policies of this government with the urgency required, and congress rejected the request. So I’ve decided to reshuffle the cabinet.”

Castillo, who won the presidency in 2021 as a little-known activist and former rural school teacher, has been unable to make good on campaign promises to overhaul the state and boost social protection programs due to constant conflict between his own ministers, political party and lawmakers.

If he replaces Valer, it would be his fourth prime minister just seven months into a five-year mandate.

Valer, part of a far-right socially conservative party during last year’s election, came under fire due to allegations of domestic abuse against him.

He denies the allegations, but the appointment triggered protests from women’s organizations. Some centrist lawmakers who had previously backed the president withdrew their support. Even Vladimir Cerron, founder of Castillo’s own party, criticized his cabinet picks.

Other appointments also outraged many Peruvians, including a minister of women who’s spoken against gender equality, and an environment chief with no experience in public management. Street protests against the nominations were being planned in Lima for Saturday.

As Castillo said in his speech, Peru has seen four presidents in five years as its political system and laws dictate that the unicameral congress plays an outsized role in the survival of the president.

Every leader elected since 1985 -- with the exception of one interim president who served for just eight months -- has either been impeached, imprisoned or sought in criminal investigations.

Investors, who’ve learned to live with the political uncertainty due to Peru’s still-solid macroeconomic framework, didn’t appear particularly rattled by the latest crisis. Stocks and bonds declined in the past week, yet the nation’s currency, the sol, ended higher. Peru’s dollar debt yields just 1.86 percentage points above U.S. Treasuries, compared to an average 3.75 percentage points for developing nations.

Castillo criticized several ex-ministers for comments against his government, and called on congress to debate the laws and initiatives that have been sent by the executive branch.

“The challenges our country faces are enormous and require the unity and compromise of all Peruvians,” he said.

