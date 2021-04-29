Peru Presidential Favorite Pauses Campaign Over Poor Health

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jim Wyss
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Peru’s leftist presidential front-runner Pedro Castillo suspended campaign events Thursday afternoon citing health reasons.

On Twitter, Castillo apologized to supporters who were gathering to hear him speak in the capital Lima, while local media said he’d been moved to a clinic, with breathing difficulties.

Castillo’s wide lead in polls, his radical agenda and the backing of the Marxist Free Peru party, triggered a sell-off in Peru’s bonds and currency this month. Polls show Castillo, 51, is the clear front-runner in the June 6 presidential runoff against former congresswoman Keiko Fujimori.

“Due to health issues, I am letting you know that, unfortunately, I will not be able to attend,” Castillo wrote. “A hug and apologies to everyone who arrived.”

Castillo’s party didn’t immediately return calls and messages seeking comment.

Read More: Peru Presidential Favorite Distances Himself From Marxist Allies

El Comercio newspaper, citing a Twitter account purportedly belonging to Castillo’s Free Peru party, said he was being transfered to a clinic with “respiratory trouble.”

Castillo, a former school teacher and union organizer, tested positive for Covid-19 in January -- during the first round of the presidential election -- and was forced to suspend campaign activities for a month.

La Republica newspaper reported Thursday that he was was having a Covid-19 test done to rule out a reinfection.

Castillo had been criticized by public health professionals for holding large, open air rallies as Peru is still in the grips of the coronavirus pandemic.

Weekend Debate

Earlier in the day, Castillo and Fujimori traded jabs over a potential weekend debate. Fujimori had proposed a meeting on Sunday and Castillo countered with a challenge for Fujimori to meet him at 1 p.m. on Saturday in the public square of Chota, near his hometown in northern Peru.

On Facebook, Fujimori accepted and wrote “I’m not scared,” accusing Castillo of imposing conditions to derail the meeting.

“I hope that candidate Castillo doesn’t keep shunning the debate or making absurd excuses to run away,” she wrote.

(Updates with details on Saturday debate in penultimate paragraph)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Peru presidential front-runner Castillo rushed to clinic, suspends campaigning

    Peruvian front-running left-wing presidential candidate Pedro Castillo was rushed to a clinic in Lima on Thursday for "respiratory" illness, forcing him to suspend campaigning, the candidate's party said on social media. Castillo, a 51-year-old primary school teacher set to face right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori in a runoff in early June, fell ill shortly after arriving in the capital following several days of campaigning in northern Peru. Castillo's political party, Peru Libre, announced the situation on Twitter but did not immediately provide further details.

  • DocuSign (DOCU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, DocuSign (DOCU) closed at $232.30, marking a +0.99% move from the previous day.

  • Police roust big squatter settlement on edge of Peru capital

    Peruvian police raided a massive squatter settlement on the outskirts of the capital on Wednesday, using tear gar to help roust some 3,000 people, who battled back with stones and burning tires. Peru's capital, Lima, is ringed by irregular settlements that have grown up over the decades due to a lack of affordable legal housing — a problem exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic that has cost many people their sources of income. Peru's economy plunged by 11% last year due to pandemic restrictions, a loss felt especially by informal laborers and street venders who often found themselves unable to pay rent.

  • Chile studies 'green card' to incentivize coronavirus inoculation

    Chile, a global leader in vaccination, is considering issuing a "green card" to those inoculated against the coronavirus in an effort to encourage younger adults who may be reluctant to turn out for their shots, health officials said on Thursday. Chile's vaccination drive is the fastest in Latin America thus far, and among the top five globally in terms of percentage of its population with at least one shot, according to a Reuters tabulation. But a recent slowdown in the pace of vaccination has prompted health officials to fast-track a possible rollout of two government-issued ID cards: a domestic "green card" and an international travel "green passport," perks aimed to incentivize participation in the drive, officials said.

  • Are teams trying to trade in front of Bengals to steal Ja’Marr Chase?

    Some new rumors make it seem like teams are trying to trade in front of the Cincinnati Bengals for Ja'Marr Chase in the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Chapman leads A's over Rays 3-2 in McClanahan's debut

    Matt Chapman homered and hit a go-ahead double with two outs in the ninth inning, leading the Oakland Athletics over the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 Thursday. Shane McClanahan, a Tampa Bay left-hander starting on the day after his 24th birthday, made an unusual regular-season debut, becoming the fourth player to appear in the regular season after first playing in the postseason. Throwing at up to 100.5 mph, he was given a 1-0 lead when Austin Meadows hit an RBI double in the first off Chris Bassitt.

  • StanChart to cut branch network in half, quarterly profit beats expectations

    LONDON (Reuters) -Standard Chartered PLC is to reduce its global branch network by half to around 400 to cut long-term costs after the British bank reported a stronger than expected first-quarter profit. "Those markets that are higher on branch numbers we'll be looking at more closely," StanChart's CFO Andy Halford told reporters, without giving more details, beyond noting branch numbers in the lender’s most profitable market Hong Kong were modest. The cost-cutting drive came as StanChart posted an 18% increase in first-quarter pre-tax profit, beginning a recovery from the economic hit caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Meghan Markle loves these $32 face masks — and shoppers say they're a 'favourite'

    Fans of Meghan Markle are racing to get a 2-pack of Rothy's face masks before they sell out.

  • It will take more than money to fix problems that push Central Americans to the U.S. | Opinion

    To stem migration from Central America, the Biden administration has a $4 billion plan to “build security and prosperity” in Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador — home to more than 85 percent of all Central American migrants who arrived in the United States during the past three years.

  • Stocks Climb in Volatile Trading on GDP, Earnings: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks rose to a record as investors digested the latest batch of corporate earnings and data that showed the American economy gained steam in the first three months of the year.Amazon.com climbed after hours on a better-than-estimated revenue forecast, while Twitter sank amid a lackluster outlook. In regular trading, Apple wiped out its gains on concern that the iPhone maker may not sustain growth after a blockbuster quarter as it faces a tightening supply of chips. Weak earnings dented Ford and EBay. Facebook held its post-earning gains, surging to a record after its sales dwarfed estimates.The S&P 500 briefly turned negative in afternoon trading. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 broke a two-day losing streak. The volatility came as investors continued to assess major corporate results that overshadowed signs of a resurgence in the economy. Data released Thursday showed U.S. gross domestic product expanded at a 6.4% annualized rate in the first quarter, while applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance fell last week to a fresh pandemic low.“It looks like it’s a tug-of-war between those that think the good earnings results we’ve seen are just the beginning of a longer economic and corporate earnings boom and those that believe we are at peak growth and markets are unlikely to go higher from here,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance.While the GDP figures may support the Federal Reserve’s strong assessment of the economy, the central bank is in no mood to halt aggressive support as it looks for even further progress in employment and inflation. Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday dismissed worries about price surges or anecdotes of labor shortage, implying policy makers are prepared to run the economy hot for a while. President Joe Biden unveiled a $1.8 trillion spending plan targeted at American families, adding to the economic optimism.With their plans, the Fed and Biden have delivered a boost to investor sentiment that has see-sawed in recent days between optimism over a string of robust economic data and caution amid high valuations and speculation about stimulus tapering by year-end.“All evidence still points to continued support from both fiscal and monetary policy against a backdrop of accelerating corporate earnings,” said Mark Haefele, UBS Global Wealth Management’s chief investment officer. “This reinforces our view that markets can advance further, with cyclical parts of the market -- such as financials, energy, and value stocks -- likely to benefit most from the global upswing.”Crude oil rose on a confident outlook on demand from OPEC and its allies, despite the threat from India’s Covid-19 crisis.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 0.7% as of 4 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 rose 0.5%The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7%The MSCI World index rose 0.4%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changedThe euro was little changed at $1.2128The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.3950The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 108.89 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 1.63%Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to -0.19%Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 0.84%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.7% to $65 a barrelGold futures were little changedFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 2 Undervalued Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy Now

    Lucky for them, there are a lot of great companies that can afford to pay their shareholders cash every quarter. Pharma giants AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) boast high and sustainable dividend yields that are great for investors who want to see those dividends hit their account every three months. Both AbbVie and GlaxoSmithKline have been beaten down over the last 12 months, and are still trading off of their highs from before the COVID-19 crash in March 2020.

  • Formula 1 Portugal betting preview: Let's look beyond betting the winner of the race

    Both Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have the same odds to win. Who would you choose?

  • U.S. government probes VPN hack within federal agencies, races to find clues

    For at least the third time since the beginning of this year, the U.S. government is investigating a hack against federal agencies that began during the Trump administration but was only recently discovered, according to senior U.S. officials and private sector cyber defenders. It is the latest so-called supply chain cyberattack, highlighting how sophisticated, often government-backed groups are targeting vulnerable software built by third parties as a stepping-stone to sensitive government and corporate computer networks. The new government breaches involve a popular virtual private network (VPN) known as Pulse Connect Secure, which hackers were able to break into as customers used it.

  • ‘Next one to be thrown under the bus’: Michael Cohen issues ominous warning to Rudy Giuliani

    ‘Rudy, I told you so! I told you so!’ Mr Cohen says in an interview with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota

  • Donald Trump has been working from a converted bridal suite in Mar-A-Lago, reports claim

    Every day is the big day for Donald Trump since he has traded the Oval Office for the bridal suite. The former president is working out of a converted dressing room in the bridal suite above Mar-a-Lago’s 20,000-square-foot ballroom, according to multiple reports. Mr Trump has been hinting at hitting the road again on a Maga rally comeback tour, with CNN now reporting that the ex-president would leave his makeshift office in the bridal suite as early as May.

  • Biden calls Bernie privately to check in on the left wing, report says

    The NYT reports that Biden makes private calls to Bernie to collect ideas from progressive Democrats. He also calls Joe Manchin and Mitch McConnell.

  • Man charged with threatening Iowa governor cites free speech

    An Iowa man charged with leaving a threatening voicemail telling Gov. Kim Reynolds she should be “hung for treason” defended his comments Thursday as free speech, saying he was expressing opposition to COVID-19 restrictions. Harvey Hunter Jr., 48, is charged with first-degree harassment for the profane Jan. 5 message he left on a governor’s office phone line set up to gather input over whether Reynolds should continue the partial statewide mask mandate. Hunter called the GOP governor a dictator and said “every single one of you need to be hung for treason for pushing this COVID scam,” according to a criminal complaint filed in Polk County.

  • Lauren Boebert shakes her head at Biden’s calls for gun reform and is called out for using phone (cloned)

    ‘Will Joe Biden start his gun control crusade by investigating Hunter?’ she tweeted

  • Trump reveals he’s ‘100% thinking about running again’ in 2024 and hints at possible running mate

    Ex-president gives clearest indication yet he plans to run for White House again

  • Trump lashes out at ‘very unfair’ FBI raid of ‘great patriot’ Rudy Giuliani’s apartment

    ‘It’s very, very unfair. Rudy is a patriot who loves this country,’ the former president tells Fox Business