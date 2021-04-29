Peru Presidential Favorite Pauses Campaign Over Poor Health

(Bloomberg) -- Peru’s leftist presidential front-runner Pedro Castillo suspended campaign events Thursday afternoon citing health reasons.

On Twitter, Castillo apologized to supporters who were gathering to hear him speak in the capital Lima, while local media said he’d been moved to a clinic, with breathing difficulties.

Castillo’s wide lead in polls, his radical agenda and the backing of the Marxist Free Peru party, triggered a sell-off in Peru’s bonds and currency this month. Polls show Castillo, 51, is the clear front-runner in the June 6 presidential runoff against former congresswoman Keiko Fujimori.

“Due to health issues, I am letting you know that, unfortunately, I will not be able to attend,” Castillo wrote. “A hug and apologies to everyone who arrived.”

Castillo’s party didn’t immediately return calls and messages seeking comment.

El Comercio newspaper, citing a Twitter account purportedly belonging to Castillo’s Free Peru party, said he was being transfered to a clinic with “respiratory trouble.”

Castillo, a former school teacher and union organizer, tested positive for Covid-19 in January -- during the first round of the presidential election -- and was forced to suspend campaign activities for a month.

La Republica newspaper reported Thursday that he was was having a Covid-19 test done to rule out a reinfection.

Castillo had been criticized by public health professionals for holding large, open air rallies as Peru is still in the grips of the coronavirus pandemic.

Weekend Debate

Earlier in the day, Castillo and Fujimori traded jabs over a potential weekend debate. Fujimori had proposed a meeting on Sunday and Castillo countered with a challenge for Fujimori to meet him at 1 p.m. on Saturday in the public square of Chota, near his hometown in northern Peru.

On Facebook, Fujimori accepted and wrote “I’m not scared,” accusing Castillo of imposing conditions to derail the meeting.

“I hope that candidate Castillo doesn’t keep shunning the debate or making absurd excuses to run away,” she wrote.

