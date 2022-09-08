Peru’s Central Bank Delivers Smaller-Than-Forecast Rate Hike

María Cervantes
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Peru’s central bank delivered a smaller-than-expected increase to its benchmark interest after inflation eased for two consecutive months.

The central bank’s board led by Julio Velarde increased borrowing costs by a quarter of a percentage point to 6.75%, as predicted by only two of eight economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The other six expected a bigger boost of 50 basis points.

It was the 14th straight hike in a cycle that has added 650 basis points to the key rate, taking it to the highest level in 20 years.

Peru’s Policy Rate

Peru’s move follows Chile’s bigger-than-expected rate increase of 100 basis points on Tuesday and the European Central Bank’s 75 basis-point hike earlier on Thursday.

Policy makers said in a statement accompanying their decision that expectations for price increases over the next 12 months fell to 5.10% from 5.16% while several economic indicators improved in August.

“The board of directors reaffirms its commitment to adopt the necessary actions to ensure the return of inflation to the target range in the horizon of projections,” they wrote.

Peru’s inflation rate has fallen for two consecutive months, to 8.4% in August. While much higher than the 2% target, plus or minus 1 percentage point, some economists say the Andean country’s monetary tightening cycle is approaching its end.

Economic Reactivation Plan

Finance Minister Kurt Burneo has asked for coordination between monetary and fiscal policies as he seeks to ensure the economy grows 3.3% this year. Earlier on Thursday, he unveiled a 3 billion sol ($773 million) plan to boost growth.

During the event, he also said he expects more gradual rate hikes in the coming months to avoid capital outflows while the US Federal Reserve keeps raising borrowing costs.

“Although increases will be more spaced out and gradual, they can still lead to a negative impact on demand, consumption and investment,” Burneo said, stressing his respect for the central bank’s independence.

Peru’s political instability continues to add to economic uncertainty as a congressional committee reviews a bill calling for an early general election, following two failed attempts to impeach President Pedro Castillo. Businessman Ricardo Marquez and the leader of the 2005 uprising Antauro Humala have already announced they intend to run for president.

(Updates with details from statement in paragraphs 5-6.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Fed's Evans says inflation read could inform Sept rate meeting

    "If I saw inflation maybe cooling a little bit that's not going to change the fact that I still think we are going to need to top out at something like 3.5% to 4%, it's just that maybe we don't have to do it that soon," Evans told reporters after public remarks at the College of Dupage, adding he is open to either a half-point rate hike or another 75-basis-point interest-rate increase. On the other hand, he said, "I guess I don't have great heartburn of accelerating that towards the end of this year or January."

  • Fed 'could very well' hike rates by 75 basis points this month, Evans says

    There is a "decent chance" the result won't be a recession, Evans said at an economic forum held at the College of Dupage in Glen Ellyn, Illinois. "But we do need to be concerned about the high inflation environment," where inflation, currently at 6.3% by the Fed's preferred measure, has been running above the central bank's 2% goal since last spring. Saying that he had not yet made up his mind on the right move at the Sept. 20-21 policy meeting, Evans made clear the point is that the Fed's policy rate - now in the 2.25%-2.50% range - must rise to what he feels should be a 3.25%-3.50% range this year and to about 4.00% next year.

  • Japan’s Kishida Orders Fresh Economic Package in October

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ordered a fresh economic package in October to help the economy weather the impact of rising prices. The government will consider an extra budget to fund the measures once they are compiled, the premier said Thursday evening. Kishida also announced the key points of additional price relief measures to be detailed on Friday, saying that gasoline subsidies and price caps for wheat will be maintained. Low-income households will receive 50,000 yen

  • Mexican finance leaders plan stock exchange reform to stanch exodus

    Mexico's government and financial institutions will propose a bill this month to change current rules, aiming to attract companies to the country's stock exchange by making it easier to access debt and equities markets, the head of the country's stock market association told Reuters. Mexico's main BMV stock exchange is seeking to lure IPOs. The executive president of the Mexican Association of Stock Market Institutions (AMIB), Alvaro Garcia Pimentel, told Reuters the institution is working to propose a bill that would allow smaller companies to list debts and equities more quickly and at lower cost.

  • Oil Gets Mauled Again With Demand Concerns Spurring Weekly Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a back-to-back weekly loss, burdened by demand concerns, rising stockpiles, and the possibility the Biden administration may make a fresh release from emergency reserves.West Texas Intermediate dropped toward $83 a barrel, down more than 4% this week after hitting the lowest level since January. There’s concern consumption will take a hit as central banks raise rates and China sticks with its Covid Zero strategy. The dollar’s rally to a record has been an added head

  • Changes to federal housing guidance unlocks extra funding for affordable housing

    The U.S. Department of the Treasury is increasing the ability for states to use American Rescue Plan money it already has for new housing projects.

  • Singapore’s Lee Family Scions Make Crypto Push With New Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- Scions from two of Singapore’s most prominent families are boosting their involvement in digital assets.Whampoa Group, a multi-family office anchored by principals from the Lee family that founded Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. and Amy Lee, the niece of the city-state’s founding prime minister, wants to spin out its asset-management business for digital investments. It plans to raise $50 million for a crypto-related hedge fund, and is seeking to deploy $100 million for a venture ca

  • ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Renewed for 6th and Final Season at Hulu

    Season 5 of the acclaimed drama series premieres at TIFF Thursday and streams on Hulu next week

  • Mexico government focused on sustainable public debt in 2023 budget

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican economic growth is expected to hit 3% in 2023, up from 2.4% this year, amid cooling inflation, the federal government's budget document showed on Thursday, above the Bank of Mexico's growth forecast of 1.6% for the coming year. The budget forecast tax revenues of 4.6 trillion pesos ($231 billion) in 2023, and tight public spending, aiming to bring public debt to 49.4% of gross domestic product in 2023. Mexico's finance minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O told Congress shortly before the document was published that the government is aiming for public debt to "remain on a stable and sustainable path."

  • Nikola founder's jurors may see 'truck rolling down hill' video at trial

    Jurors at Nikola Corp founder Trevor Milton's fraud trial starting next week will be allowed to watch a marketing video that prosecutors said shows a truck appearing to drive on its own power when it was actually rolling down a hill, a judge ruled on Thursday. The ruling came after U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos also rejected Milton's motions to dismiss an indictment accusing the former billionaire of lying to investors about the electric- and hydrogen-powered automaker's progress in developing its technology starting in 2019. Milton, 40, has pleaded not guilty.

  • Two sets of brothers on opposite sides meeting in the same MLB game? It's rare, but happening as the Brewers play the Giants

    For Jason and Scott Alexander, it was their first time sharing the same field for a game. They joined the Rogers twins – Taylor and Tyler – Thursday.

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman Says Stick to High Quality Stocks; Here Are 2 Names He Likes

    There has been no respite for the markets since Fed Chair Jerome Powell took to the podium at Jackson Hole and suggested the central bank will do whatever it needs to do in order to tame inflation, and if more rate hikes are required – so be it. The market might have gotten a case of the heebee jeebees in response, but it’s a plan that billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman thinks is going to work. By next year, the CEO and founder of Pershing Square Capital expects inflation will be slashed

  • If Michelle Obama Can Wear Braids to the White House, Shouldn't We Be Able to Wear Our Braids to Work?

    Yesterday we told you about former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama visiting the White House for the unveiling of their official White House portraits. And while the news of paintings of two Black faces taking up permanent residence on the White House walls was a big enough deal, it seems that the real story of the day was about Michelle Obama’s hairstyle for the event.

  • Charles Schwab Says High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are the Best Play Right Now; Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like

    As we close in on the final quarter of 2022, investors are looking for an answer to one question: was June’s low the bottom for stocks, or do they have more room to fall? It’s a serious question, and there may be no easy answer. Markets are facing a series of headwinds, from the high inflation and rising interest rates that we’ve grown familiar with to an increasingly strong dollar that will put pressure on the upcoming Q3 earnings. Weighing in on current conditions from Charles Schwab, the $8 t

  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed the dismissal of the city of Balakliia

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - THURSDAY, 8 SEPTEMBER 2022, 21:40 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed information about the liberation of the city of Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast. It is now under control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

  • 2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices. The blue chip dividend payers are particularly attractive, as they combine the twin pillars of quality and long-term payment reliability. So let’s follow this line, and take

  • Greece warns another European war could be on the horizon as Turkey hints at the possibility of an invasion

    "When the time comes, we can come suddenly one night," Erdogan said on Tuesday when addressing tensions with Greece.

  • Trump's Truth Social steps closer to a financial cliff

    Former president Donald Trump's website Truth Social is barreling toward a financial cliff that could see its main lifeline disappear. A Trump-allied investment company, Digital World Acquisition Corp., asked shareholders this week to approve a one-year extension for its merger with Trump's company while it fends off multiple federal investigations.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. But at a special meeting Tuesday, the

  • Trump criticizes the FBI for seizing his medical records at Mar-a-Lago, but 'at least they'll see that I'm very healthy, an absolutely perfect physical specimen'

    A federal judge's court order on Monday revealed that the seized materials from Mar-a-Lago included medical documents.

  • ‘The clock is ticking’: Canada just hiked its key rate by a supersized 0.75% — here's what the move could mean for US consumers

    And when we can expect a return to normal.