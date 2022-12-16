Peru’s Congress Rejects Constitutional Reform to Hold Early Vote

Carolina Gonzalez and Stephan Kueffner
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Peru’s congress voted against a constitutional reform to hold early presidential elections, rejecting a government attempt to alleviate the political crisis that has seen widespread unrest since former President Pedro Castillo was impeached last week.

Only 49 lawmakers in Peru’s unicameral legislature voted Friday in favor of bringing forward the elections to 2023, with 33 votes against the proposal and 25 abstentions, failing to garner the two-thirds needed to pass. Castillo’s five-year term is currently scheduled to end in 2026.

President Dina Boluarte, Castillo’s vice president who was sworn-in by congress after his ousting, first called for elections to be brought forward two years to 2024 and then backed an even speedier timeline. Castillo’s supporters, who have been protesting the removal for about a week, are demanding elections as soon as possible.

“This congress does not have enough empathy or sense of urgency to make decisions that contribute to solve the level of violence we have reached,” Lima-based political scientist Alexandra Ames said. “The message it gives to the citizens is that they do not have the capacity to make decisions and this only generates more indignation. What the congress is doing, by not voting to call for elections, is to aggravate the situation even more.”

At least 14 people have died in clashes with police and the government declared a 30-day nationwide state of emergency on Wednesday in attempt to restore order, clear blockages and reopen highways.

Read More: Peru’s Castillo Gets 18-Month Detention as Protests Continue

Dollar bonds and the nation’s benchmark stock index were lower Friday in line with developing world assets amid a global risk selloff.

(Updates with result of the vote in second paragraph, analyst comment in fourth paragraph.)

