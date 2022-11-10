Peru Congress shoots down prime minister's confidence vote challenge

·2 min read

LIMA (Reuters) - The opposition-dominated Peruvian Congress on Wednesday refused to hold a confidence vote in Prime Minister Anibal Torres, who had challenged the legislative body to do such as part of rising tensions between state powers in the Andean nation.

If Congress had issued a vote of no confidence in Torres, the president's entire Cabinet would have had to resign. It would have also allowed the government to call a second vote, which if rejected would allow the executive to shut down Congress and call for fresh legislative elections.

In an official letter sent to Torres, the president of Congress, Jose Williams Zapata, said Torres' request "could not be tended to in the terms set forth."

Torres had asked Congress on Tuesday to consider the evaluation and eventual repeal of a law that restricts the government's powers.

The law, which is being tested for the first time, restricts when the executive can call a confidence vote.

The prime minister slammed Congress following Wednesday's decision, saying it was the product of legislators receiving a "bottom-shelf" education.

"Peru is subject to the dictatorship of ignorance of those who hold the highest positions in the Republic," Torres said of Congress in a speech at the Government Palace at an event alongside leftist President Pedro Castillo.

"The government intends to close Congress," Williams Zapata said later at a news conference. "Revising that law would rather break the balance of powers."

The clash of governing powers comes Castillo faces several criminal investigations of alleged corruption.

Castillo, who took office in July 2022 and denies the accusations, has survived two impeachment attempts and opposition legislators are seeking support to launch a new trial against the president, although they lack the votes necessary in Congress.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

