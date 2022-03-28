Peru Congress Starts Castillo Impeachment Debate After Disorder

(Bloomberg) -- Peruvian lawmakers started debating the impeachment of President Pedro Castillo after proceedings were briefly suspended on Monday amid scenes of disorder in congress.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The opposition attempt to oust Castillo for “permanent moral incapacity” requires the support of at least 87 of the 130 lawmakers in the vote expected late Monday. The fact that the process was initiated with the backing of 76 lawmakers in the unicameral congress suggests the decision will be a close call.

The final vote is expected to take place around midnight in Lima after allowing for more than four hours of debate among lawmakers. If congress removes Castillo from the presidency, Vice President Dina Boluarte would take over as head of state.

Castillo, who has already survived a first impeachment attempt in December, presented congress his defense arguments before the start of the debate. He told lawmakers that the accusations against him are speculation, and blamed a biased media for trying to impeach him.

“Everybody knows that it doesn’t contain one element to sustain it,” he said of the motion. “It’s only sayings, speculations without any corroboration.”

The session was suspended for about an hour due to disorder. During a speech to congress by Castillo’s lawyer, one opposition lawmaker held up a sign that read “Impeachment Now!”, which triggered shouting and caused the halt.

Read More: Castillo Risks Being Toppled by Impeachment Vote: Peru Timeline

Permanent Crisis

A little-known former school teacher until he won the first round of Peru’s presidential election in April, Castillo’s initial eight months in power have been plagued by political crisis, changes in his congressional alliances and allegations of corruption. Last month, the president named Anibal Torres as his fourth prime minister since late July in an attempt to stabilize his government.

Story continues

Peru’s constitution makes it easier to oust a head of state than it is almost anywhere else. Another president, Martin Vizcarra, was impeached less than two years ago.

Still, investors have largely taken the political volatility in stride. The sol has rebounded by more than 7% this year and the stock market is the best performer of 92 indexes in local currency terms in 2022, gaining more than 20%.

(Updates with schedule for vote in third paragraph, Castillo comment in fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.