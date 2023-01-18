Peru couple arrested on multiple narcotic charges

Jan. 18—A Peru couple was arrested following a nine-month narcotics investigation by officers from the Indiana State Police, the Peru Police Department, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Wallace Taylor, 31, and Jordan Taylor, 32, both from Peru, are incarcerated in the Miami County Jail. Jordan was arrested on a Miami County arrest warrant alleging criminal charges for three counts of dealing methamphetamine, three counts of possession of methamphetamine, and neglect of a dependent. She also faces additional criminal charges for dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana. The additional charges stemmed from a traffic stop.

Wallace was served two separate Miami County arrest warrants. One warrant alleged criminal charges for conspiracy to commit in dealing methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine. The second warrant was for a bond revocation on previous charges for two counts of dealing methamphetamine and two counts of possession of methamphetamine.

During the investigation, officers developed probable cause to be granted Miami Circuit Court arrest warrants for both.

On Jan. 12, Indiana State Police Trooper Kyle Miller located Jordan Taylor driving a 2005 Jeep Liberty on U.S. 31 and Miami County Road 500 South. Miller initiated a traffic stop. While speaking with Jordan, he allegedly noticed indicators of criminal activity. Indiana State Police Trooper Andrew Baldwin and his narcotics-detecting police dog Mack arrived to assist. After conducting a free-air sniff around the Jeep, the dog indicated the presence of illegal narcotics in the Jeep. During a subsequent search, officers allegedly found approximately 3.6 ounces of methamphetamine and approximately 30 ounces of marijuana. She was arrested on the Miami County warrant and additional charges for the narcotics purportedly found in the Jeep.

On Jan. 13, Wallace Taylor was taken into custody by an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police SWAT Team at a hotel on the east side of Indianapolis. He was transported to the Miami County Jail to face charges from the arrest warrants.