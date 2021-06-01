Peru Covid deaths now highest in the world by population after it revises tally

File image: In this 20 March, 2021, photo, a worker digs a grave in the San Juan Bautista cemetery in Iquitos, Peru. On 31 May, 2021, Peru announced a sharp increase in its Covid-19 death toll, saying there have been more than 180,000 fatalities since the pandemic hit the country early last year (AP)

The deaths recorded in Peru due to Covid-19 are now believed to be the highest in the world by population after its government on Monday announced a major revision of its figures, adding more than 110,000 dead to its previous toll of about 70,000.

The announcement by the Latin American nation was made on Monday during a presentation at the presidential palace. It came after a working group was commissioned to analyse and update the death toll.

Total deaths due to coronavirus in Peru since the start of the pandemic last year now stand at 180,764, compared to the previous data which had pegged the death toll at 69,342. The new toll includes deaths reported between March 2020 and 22 May this year. The report came after media reports repeatedly questioned whether official figures captured the gravity of Peru’s real Covid-19 crisis.

The government said during the first wave of the pandemic, 89,884 people lost their lives, while in a second wave up to 22 May 90,880 deaths were recorded.

“What is being said is that a significant number of deaths were not classified as caused by Covid-19,” said Peru’s health minister Oscar Ugarte.

He highlighted that the criteria for assigning coronavirus as a cause of death were changed. Mr Ugarte said that previously only those who “had a positive diagnostic test” were considered to have died from Covid-19 but other criteria have now been incorporated.

Peru’s president Violeta Bermudez said the more exhaustive figures will be useful to continue monitoring the pandemic and take the appropriate measures to counter it.

Peru has a population of about 32.6 million. With the updated figures, among Latin American countries now only the much more populous nations of Brazil (461,900 deaths) and Mexico (223,500) have higher death tolls due to the virus.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, which is yet to the updated, Hungary’s death toll was 304 per 100,000 population and Peru’s was 212 per 100,000 people. After the update, Peru is now expected to top the list by some margin.

The report was prepared after scenes of cemeteries filling up with new burials and hospitals buying refrigerated containers to act as makeshift morgues had indicated that the real situation was far worse than the official data.

