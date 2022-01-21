Peru crews clean up crude oil spill caused by volcano eruption near Tonga
Waves caused by the volcanic eruption near Tonga triggered an oil spill off the coast of Peru.
Waves caused by the volcanic eruption near Tonga triggered an oil spill off the coast of Peru.
Reuters/Arnd WiegmannTheatrical rock superstar Meat Loaf, whose Bat Out of Hell is one of the bestselling albums of all time, has died at the age of 74. Reports say the singer and actor had recently fallen sick with COVID-19.In an emotional statement posted to Facebook early Friday, the performer’s family said he was with his wife when he died and had said his final goodbyes to his two daughters in the past 24 hours. The star sold 100 million albums in his five-decade career and starred in movie
Rest in peace, rockstar.
The Keeping Up the Kardashians alum posted a series of images of herself only wearing a bikini, fuzzy boots and sunglasses during a ski trip in Aspen, Colorado on Thursday
Moab PoliceBrian Laundrie scrawled messages in a notebook admitting that he killed his girlfriend Gabby Petito, the FBI said in a statement Friday as they announced that their investigation into the couple’s deaths was now closed. The notebook was found alongside Laundrie’s remains in a wooded area in Florida in October, weeks after police say he killed Petito while they were traveling the country in a van.“The FBI’s primary focus throughout the investigation was to bring justice to Gabby and he
Dakota Johnson made an appearance on 'The Late Late Show' last night, wearing a red Magda Butrym mini dress so short that Johnson was a little worried. James Corden noticed and offered his jacket to Johnson on camera in a slightly awkward exchange.
A neighbour made the grim discovery after peering through his window.
The House committee probing the Capitol riot has obtained a document from the Trump White House titled "Remarks on National Healing," per Politico.
Ellis was subpoenaed on Tuesday, along with the former Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and Boris Epshteyn.
Dolly Parton turned 76 on January 19 and shared a picture of her “birthday suit” on Instagram to celebrate. “Just hangin' out,” the “Jolene” singer joked.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who tied the knot in India in late 2018, welcomed a baby girl via surrogate last weekend
A wall of water 60 feet high could hit some coastal areas of Washington state.
If successful, a civil action for fraud under New York law could expose Trump to millions of dollars in damages and even dissolution of his business.
When the couple met a therapy dog in training, they thought their own pup may be suspicious when they got home
The Senate minority leader's office says he was referring to turnout rates, but that didn't quell the Democratic backlash: "Being American is not synonymous with looking or thinking like you," one said
The Bruins were pretty upset with Garnet Hathaway's hit on Brad Marchand during Thursday's game. Here's what Bruce Cassidy and David Pastrnak had to say about it.
"In New York, you're always out and about, so the city is kind of your living room," Ron Ervin told Insider of the tiny apartment in Harlem.
On Friday, Kate Upton shared a photo from girls night with her bestie. The model donned a short patterned dress with an orange clutch and strappy sandals.
All current members of House Republican leadership, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, voted to overturn the 2020 election result.
Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.
Linda Blackford: Sometimes gaffes have a way of stating the truth and they confirm many people’s suspicions about who is worthy of our democracy and who is not.