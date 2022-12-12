Peru’s Debt Outlook Cut to Negative by S&P on Political Deadlock

(Bloomberg) -- Peru’s credit outlook was cut to negative from stable by S&P Global Ratings as a tumultuous period for the government and changes in leadership highlight the risk of political deadlock.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The nation’s rating was affirmed by S&P at BBB, two notches above junk territory, according to a Monday statement. Peru’s leadership change stokes uncertainty in both the nation’s institutional stability and the capacity to maintain in continuity in key economic policies and support growth, according to S&P.

“The negative outlook indicates the one-in-three chance of a downgrade following our review of the country’s political trajectory and its potential negative impact on economic policy and outcomes,” analysts Constanza Perez Aquino, Joydeep Mukherji and Sebastian Briozzo wrote.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.