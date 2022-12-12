Peru’s Debt Outlook Cut to Negative by S&P on Political Deadlock
(Bloomberg) -- Peru’s credit outlook was cut to negative from stable by S&P Global Ratings as a tumultuous period for the government and changes in leadership highlight the risk of political deadlock.
The nation’s rating was affirmed by S&P at BBB, two notches above junk territory, according to a Monday statement. Peru’s leadership change stokes uncertainty in both the nation’s institutional stability and the capacity to maintain in continuity in key economic policies and support growth, according to S&P.
“The negative outlook indicates the one-in-three chance of a downgrade following our review of the country’s political trajectory and its potential negative impact on economic policy and outcomes,” analysts Constanza Perez Aquino, Joydeep Mukherji and Sebastian Briozzo wrote.
