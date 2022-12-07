Peru Extends Its Steepest Rate Hikes as Inflation Tops Forecasts

(Bloomberg) -- Peru extended its steepest-ever series of interest rate increases after inflation topped all forecasts in November, and a political turmoil shakes the country.

The central bank raised its key rate by a quarter of a percentage point to a 21-year high of 7.5% on Wednesday, in line with expectations. That’s up from just 0.25% in June last year, and the 17th consecutive increase.

The bank headed by Julio Velarde is tightening monetary policy to get inflation back toward to the 2% target, and to also limit the risk of capital flight as the US raises interest rates. Peru, Colombia and Mexico are forecast to be nearing the end of their tightening cycles, while Brazil and Chile have already stopped raising rates.

Inflation surged above target across the region due to supply constraints and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Peruvian price gains had been forecast to slow slightly in November, but instead jumped unexpectedly to 8.45%.

“High inflation, rising core inflation and inflation expectations support another increase,” Felipe Hernandez, Latin America economist at Bloomberg Economics, said before the decision. “Increasing activity, in line with potential and little slack, bolsters the argument.”

The nation’s political strife also supported the case for higher rates, he said.

Hours before the central bank’s announcement, President Pedro Castillo triggered a crisis by attempting to dissolve congress in what the country’s constitutional court described as a coup. In response, lawmakers swore in Vice President Dina Boluarte as the new head of state while Castillo was detained by police after congress voted overwhelmingly to impeach him.

Boluarte is now the sixth president of the politically volatile nation since the start of 2018, and the first woman to be head of state.

Peru’s economy will grow 2.7% this year, as forecast by the International Monetary Fund, down from more than 13% in 2021.

--With assistance from Robert Jameson.

