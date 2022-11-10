Peru Extends Its Steepest Rate Hikes Even as Inflation Slows

Matthew Bristow
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Peru extended its steepest-ever series of monetary policy tightening with a new interest rate increase even after the inflation outlook started to brighten.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The central bank lifted its benchmark rate by a quarter of a percentage point Thursday, to a 21-year high of 7.25%. That’s up from just 0.25% a little more than a year ago. Seven of 12 economists surveyed by Bloomberg forecast the move, which was the 16th straight hike, while five predicted that the rate would remain unchanged.

Policymakers are trying to get inflation to drop decisively back toward to the 2% target, and limit the risk of capital flight as the US Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy. The bank said it expects inflation to return to its 1% to 3% target in the second half of next year.

Read more: Key Takeaways From Fed’s November Rate Rise

“The board is particularly attentive to new information regarding inflation and its determinants, including the behavior of inflation expectations and economic activity, in considering additional modifications in the monetary stance,” the bank said in its statement.

The central banks of Peru, Colombia and Mexico are approaching the end of the steepest phase of monetary tightening in their histories, while policymakers in Brazil and Chile have already ended theirs. Inflation soared above target across the region as supply shortfalls, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine stoked consumer price rises.

While price pressure is now starting to cool in all of Latin America’s main inflation-targeting economies except Colombia, policymakers are wary of taking their feet off the brakes prematurely.

“Peru keeps hiking because although headline inflation is falling, core inflation keeps rising,” Felipe Hernandez, Latin America economist at Bloomberg Economics, said before the decision. “They are worried that higher US interest rates will fuel capital outflows, more currency depreciation and raise risks for financial stability.”

Core Inflation

Peru’s annual inflation rate slowed to 8.3% last month, which is still far above the upper limit of the target range. Core inflation, which tries to track underlying trends by excluding the most volatile prices, has crept up and in September accelerated to a 22-year high of 5.5%.

Central bank chief Julio Velarde said last week that the bank is looking toward the end of its interest rate increases, but that it will keep its options open.

Read more: Peru Won’t Likely Have to Raise Key Rate Much Higher: Velarde

Peru’s economy will grow 2.7% this year, according to a forecast by the International Monetary Fund, down from more than 13% in 2021.

--With assistance from Rafael Gayol.

(Adds statement from central bank in 4th paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • China Province Tests Novel Way of Pricing Local Government Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- The biggest issuer in China’s 34 trillion yuan ($4.7 trillion) local government bond market is testing a new approach to pricing debt, one that’s seen encouraging greater pricing differentiation among provinces. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysFTX Warns of Bankruptcy Without Rescue for $8 Billion ShortfallMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’US Inflation

  • What We Know—and Don’t Know—About Tether’s Books

    Now that tether has broken the buck again, questions are swirling about whether the stablecoin can maintain investor confidence in the midst of the meltdown in the cryptocurrency market. Tether fell as low as 97.7 cents Thursday, according to CoinDesk, after which it quickly rebounded to its intended $1 peg. Paolo Ardoino, chief technology officer of Tether Holdings Ltd., said on Twitter that it had been processing redemptions with “no issues” and “we keep going.”

  • Browns quick hits: Joel Bitonio doesn't see tension in Deshaun Watson's impending return

    Deshaun Watson can start on-field work with the Browns on Monday. Joel Bitonio doesn't see tension developing with Jacoby Brissett still starting.

  • Twitter Blue (Predictably) Flooded With Fake Elon Musks and Other Imposters. The FTC Is Watching

    The FTC is watching, and top execs have reportedly left.

  • AIG's Zaffino gets 5-year extension as CEO

    Zaffino, who took charge last year, joined AIG as the global chief operating officer in 2017 and was the point man to execute goals set by former CEO Brian Duperreault as part of a turnaround plan launched by him. The company's board approved a one-time grant in the form of restricted stock units (RSUs) having a grant date value of $50 million to Zaffino, according to the filing. He will also receive an annual base salary of $1.5 million and an annual cash bonus of $4.5 million based on the board's assessment of his performance.

  • Why Shares of Teladoc Rose 15.77% on Thursday

    Shares of telemedicine company Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) rose 15.77% on Thursday. The stock closed on Wednesday at $26.76 and opened on Thursday at $29.13. The stock is still down more than 66% so far this year and is a lot closer to its 52-week low of $23.08 than its 52-week high of $139.49.

  • Meta confirms 11,000 layoffs, amounting to 13% of its workforce

    Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp's parent company Meta has confirmed a huge round of layoffs, amounting to 13% of its workforce. "I want to take accountability for these decisions and for how we got here," CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a statement. Meta's round of layoffs was widely rumored and expected, but we now know the full extent of the company's plans, and what this will mean for those impacted.

  • Dow Jones Futures: CPI Inflation Report Due After S&P 500 Breaks Key Level

    Futures rose ahead of the key CPI inflation report The S&P 500 fell below its 50-day line Wednesday on election results, Tesla, Bitcoin and more.

  • Wall Street soars on sign of cooling inflation

    STORY: U.S. stocks skyrocketed higher on Thursday, racking up their biggest daily percentage gains in about 2-1/2 years, after consumer prices data showed signs of slowing inflation that investors thought might get the Federal Reserve to ease up on its aggressive interest rate hikes.The Dow jumped 3.7% and the S&P 500 soared 5.5%, while the Nasdaq saw a whopping 7.3% gain.The Labor Department's closely watched inflation report showed CPI rose 7.7% from a year ago, the first time since February the annual inflation rate was below 8%. Christian Ledoux, director of investment research at CAPTRUST, said that number would almost certainly allow the Fed to scale back its hefty interest rate hikes."I think the market has been trying to figure out where the Fed is going to be slowing and or pausing. And this particular report gives it a lot of confidence - the market, I'm meaning - that this could be the time that they do that in December."One-time Wall Street darlings that have taken a beating in 2022 were among Thursday's strongest performers, with Nvidia, Meta Platforms and Google-parent Alphabet all soaring. Mega-cap growth stocks Apple and Microsoft each jumped more than 8% - huge moves for the tech titans.Shares of Amazon.com surged more than 12% after the Wall Street Journal reported that the e-commerce heavyweight was reviewing unprofitable business units to cut costs. And shares of Rivian Automotive surged more than 17% after the electric-vehicle maker reported a smaller-than-expected loss, a higher number of pre-orders and reaffirmed its full-year production outlook.

  • A judge delayed the trial of former Trump advisor Peter Navarro on charges he defied the House January 6 panel

    A judge delayed Peter Navarro's contempt of Congress trial to early January, when House Republicans are likely to retake the majority.

  • Meta is laying off more than 11,000 employees

    Meta is cutting thousands of jobs, the first mass layoffs in the company’s history.

  • Gold and silver rise, U.S. dollar tumbles versus Japanese yen

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down the moves in the stock and bond markets on the heels of inflation data, plus how gold, silver, and currencies are trading.

  • ‘I’m sorry, I f****d up.’ Sam Bankman-Fried needs $4 billion. Fast

    Bankman-Fried apologized to investors and said he would be “incredibly, unbelievably grateful” if they could help out.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried secretly transferred FTX customer funds to Alameda Research after his trading firm suffered losses in the spring, report says

    Sam Bankman-Fried transferred at least $4 billion from FTX, including customer funds, to help prop up his Alameda trading arm, Reuters reported.

  • Former Billionaire Behind Crypto Crash Apologizes: "I F----- Up"

    Sam Bankman-Fried has apologized as the damage caused by the fall of his empire is still far from fully known.

  • 3 Elite Dividend Stocks Down 13.5% to 31% to Buy Now for Decades of Passive Income

    One of those is that dividend yields move in the opposite direction as stock prices. Because of that, this year's sell-off is providing income investors with the opportunity to lock in higher yields in some of the best dividend stocks. Three elite dividend stocks that stand out as attractive long-term opportunities after selling off this year are Consolidated Edison (NYSE: ED), Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT), and Verizon (NYSE: VZ).

  • This Cathie Wood Stock May Have Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity

    Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) is one of Cathie Wood's top 10 holdings, with the cloud communications specialist accounting for just over 4% of the Ark Invest CEO's popular Ark Innovation ETF, but the celebrated investor's bet on this fast-growing technology company has gone south in 2022. Shares of Twilio are down 83% so far this year.

  • Buy These 2 Supercharged Stocks While They're Still Absurdly Cheap

    These companies are consistent growers and trade at cheap valuations, which is a recipe for fantastic long-term returns.

  • 2 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in a Nasdaq Bear Market

    These industry leaders have been dragged lower by the downturn, creating a rare buying opportunity for investors.

  • Here's what laid-off Meta employees in the US are being offered as severance packages

    As Meta lays off 11,000 employees, its US severance package includes around four months of base pay and continued health insurance for six months.