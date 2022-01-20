Peru govt declares oil spill an ecological disaster
An oil spill off the Peruvian coast caused by the waves from an eruption of an undersea volcano in the South Pacific nation has polluted beaches and proved deadly for marine life. (Jan. 20)
An oil spill off the Peruvian coast caused by the waves from an eruption of an undersea volcano in the South Pacific nation has polluted beaches and proved deadly for marine life. (Jan. 20)
Volcanic eruption caused spill, described as the worst ecological disaster to hit country in recent history, at refineries operated by Spanish oil giant Repsol The environmental impact of the Repsol oil spill grows on the Peruvian coast. Photograph: Cristhian Meza/Municipality of Ventanilla HANDOUT/EPA Peru has demanded compensation from the Spanish oil giant Repsol after freak waves from a volcanic eruption near Tonga caused an oil spill described as the worst ecological disaster to hit the Sou
Trees are torn down and buildings ripped apart following Saturday's tsunami triggered by a volcano.
Videos show many destroyed buildings and scattered debris near the mining town of Bogoso.
The FAA and NTSB are investigating a private airplane crash that killed two people Sunday in Jacksonville. It was a single-engine Mooney M20J.
Cardi B is covering the funeral and burial expenses of the deadly Bronx blaze that left 17 dead and dozens injured.
WELLINGTON (Reuters) -A 57-year-old Tongan man who said he swam around 27 hours after getting swept out to sea during Saturday’s devastating tsunami has been hailed a 'real life Aquaman'. Lisala Folau, who lived on the small, isolated island of Atata which has a population of about 60 people, was swept out to sea when the waves hit land at about 7 p.m. on Saturday, he said in a radio interview to Tongan media agency Broadcom Broadcasting.
The 29-year-old rapper, who grew up in the Bronx, stepped up to cover funeral expenses for all 17 victims who died in an apartment building fire
"I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy," the rapper said in a statement.
A volcano caused a tsunami, cutting off communication to the island communities. Taufatofua said he has not heard from his father.
All lanes of I-85 North near Exit 178 in Durham were closed for hours after a crash involving two vehicles left one person dead.
An oil spill at a refinery in Peru during high waves caused by the explosion last weekend of a volcano in Tonga is an "ecological disaster," the Peruvian government said on Wednesday. The foreign ministry said that the oil spill had harmed animal and plant life in protected zones over a combined area of some 18,000 square kilometers (6,950 square miles) around islands and fishing regions. The spill from a tanker that was unloading crude at Spanish oil company Repsol's La Pampilla refinery was blamed on unusually large waves after the massive undersea volcano explosion in Tonga some 10,000 km (6,213 miles) away triggered tsunami warnings across the Pacific Ocean.
Tonga's government gives its first statement since a deadly tsunami to hit the island nation.
An EF2 twister hit the Fort Myers area Sunday for the first time since Jan 9, 2016, bringing 118 mph winds to several communities, destroying homes.
It comes after the Pacific nation was left devastated by a volcanic eruption and subsequent tsunami.
For those who were impacted by the deadly tornadoes that ripped through Western Kentucky and need help, here are some resources.
An image that appears to show a top Hong Kong microbiologist with an electric fan attached to his forehead is circulating in social media posts that claim he urged the public to wear the device to "blow away" coronavirus. Some social media users appeared to believe the picture was genuine. In reality, the posts show a digitally altered image. AFP found no credible reports that the health expert gave such advice."Expert advises citizens wear an electric fan to blow away the virus," reads Chinese
"When I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help." Cardi B Will Pay Funeral Costs for Victims of Bronx Fire Wren Graves
The Bronx native said she hopes the financial aid will help families move forward and heal.
The first flights carrying fresh water and other aid to Tonga finally arrived Thursday after the Pacific nation’s main airport runway was cleared of ash left by a huge volcanic eruption. New Zealand and Australia each sent military transport planes that were carrying water containers, kits for temporary shelters, generators, hygiene supplies and communications equipment.
Cardi B is doing what she can to attempt to help the families of those affected by the tragic apartment building fire in the Bronx […]