Peru Judge Orders Castillo to 18-Month Detention

(Bloomberg) -- A Peruvian judge ordered 18 months of preliminary detention for former President Pedro Castillo at a court hearing Thursday.

Judge Juan Carlos Checkley Soria, member of an investigative court under the country’s high court, ordered Castillo held until June 2024 for the alleged crimes of rebellion and conspiracy against the state and the constitutional order. Castillo, who was ousted Dec. 7 after trying to dissolve congress, faces between 10 and 20 years in prison if found guilty.

Castillo’s defense said it would appeal the decision. Judge Checkley Soria ruled that former Prime Minister Anibal Torres, investigated in the same case, should appear before a court regularly and in the meantime remain within the Lima metropolitan area. Torres should also pay a guarantee of 20,000 soles ($5,204).

