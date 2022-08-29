Peru judge: preventative prison for president's relative

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Judge
    Official who presides over court proceedings
  • Pedro Castillo
    President of Peru

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A Peruvian judge on Sunday ordered President Pedro Castillo's sister-in-law to be held in prison up to 2.5 years while she is investigated for criminal association and corruption for her participation in an alleged money laundering scheme involving the president and first lady.

After postponing his decision twice, judge Johnny Gómez said there was “a high probability of fleeing” for Yenifer Paredes, 26, and ordered her pretrial detention.

Paredes had been raised by Castillo and his spouse as their daughter after her mother died. It is the first time in Peru that a relative so close to a sitting president has been sent to prison.

Defense lawyers said they would appeal the decision and Castillo has denied all the accusations against him.

Paredes had turned herself in to the prosecutor’s office on Aug. 10, a day after police went to the presidential palace to arrest her but failed to find her there. She had been serving 18 days while being questioned at a police station.

The prosecutor’s office asked a judge last week to impose a 3-year preventative sentence.

Castillo has not commented on the detention of his relative. But at the time she turned herself in, he said “they will pull out all the stops to continue hitting my family, my parents, brothers, it is part of the struggle but they are not going to break me.”

Prosecutor's have accused Castillo, several of his relatives, Transportation Minister Geiner Alvarado and a town mayor of being part of a criminal group that created front companies to launder money. The coordinator of the alleged group was the first lady and three relatives of the president, including Paredes, were figureheads.

The prosecution said Paredes helped the owner of one front company obtain a public works project despite not having the economic capacity or experience to guarantee its completion.

Despite only a year in office, Peru's president faces several criminal investigations, including for influence peddling and leading a criminal network.

Despite being investigated, Castillo cannot be formally accused by a judge because Peru's constitution says the president can only be accused of treason, dissolving congress without reason and for not allowing elections. Prosecutors must wait until Castillo leaves the presidency to formally present other charges against him.

Castillo was a rural teacher before he shocked Peru’s political elite by winning election as president campaigning on promises to improve education, health care and other services. But the political neophyte’s first year has seen near constant turmoil, with Cabinet members changing multiple times and Castillo staving off two impeachment attempts.

Recommended Stories

  • Latest death by Indigenous tribe highlights rising tensions in Peru

    Gean del Aguila’s body was recovered after he disappeared last Sunday when he encountered the Mashco-Piro tribe while fishing

  • FBI cites 'evidence of obstruction' in Trump Florida home search

    Top secret files were kept at Mar-a-Lago along with assorted newspapers and magazines, say investigators.

  • Ukraine Latest: Germany Warns That War ‘Could Last Years’

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts LoomPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest AmericansAir France Pilots Suspended After In-Flight Cockpit BrawlOzzy Osbourne Says He Is Returning to the UK From Los Angeles‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesGerman Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned the war in Ukraine “could last years,” telling a newspaper that Berlin is ready to su

  • Paws for Pets: Caliente, a shy kitten who warms up quickly with purrs

    Paws for Pets: Caliente, a shy kitten who warms up quickly with purrs

  • Rewilding the West with wolves and beavers will curb climate change

    R-G contributor Bethany Cotton call for a rewilding of the West to curb climate change.

  • Bolsonaro and Lula face off in Brazil presidential debate

    Brazil's main presidential candidates took their gloves off on Sunday and laid into each other in the first presidential debate for the October general election with accusations of corruption and threats to democracy. Incumbent far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, who has been heavily criticized for his handling of the COVID-19 crisis and attacks on Brazil's voting system, is running against former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who left office with record popularity but was convicted of bribery in 2017. Bolsonaro said his leftist challenger led Brazil's most corrupt government ever, citing the scandal over overpriced contracts with state-run oil company Petrobras.

  • NASA's Artemis I launch: See the full countdown timeline before Monday's liftoff

    See the timeline: 46-hour countdown for launch of NASA's Artemis I mission to the moon is officially underway at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

  • Leaders educate Kansas City voters ahead of November election

    Leaders educate Kansas City voters ahead of November election

  • Is the swastika a symbol of hate or peaceful icon? Faith groups try to save reviled emblem

    As the U.S. clamps down on hate symbols, Dharmic cultures say equating the sacred swastika with the Nazi Hakenkreuz puts their communities at risk.

  • Pakistan's massive floods bring more grief

    STORY: Pakistan is continuing to grapple with scenes of devastation across the south of the country, where weeks of flooding is believed to have killed at least 900 people.These images on Friday show the streets of Fazilpur heavily inundated and buildings partially submerged, with flood rescue and relief efforts underway.The destruction of infrastructure and breakdown in communication links had added to the difficulties faced by authorities conducting rescue and relief efforts.On Friday, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif visited the southern province of Sindh, which faced the vast majority of this damage.During a press conference, he lamented the devastation he had seen:"When the plane was landing just now, I looked down with great concentration. It looked like the angry waves of the River Indus had spread across the whole region. The flood of 2010 was a very huge flood in our history but I feel that this flood has caused much greater havoc."On Thursday, the country’s climate change minister called the situation a "climate-induced humanitarian disaster of epic proportions".Since mid-June, when the monsoon began, over 3,000 kilometers of road, 130 bridges and 495,000 homes have been damaged, according to the National Disaster Management Authority.Pakistan has appealed to the international community for help as it struggles to cope.

  • Russian soldiers in Kazakhstan fear to fight in Ukraine, refuse to return home, says Ukraine’s intel

    Soldiers in a Russian military contingent stationed in Kazakhstan have refused to return to their home bases because they do not want to be sent to Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said in a Telegram messenger post on Aug. 27.

  • Intelligence officials evaluate impact of documents kept at Mar-a-Lago

    National intelligence authorities say they are evaluating the security risks posed by former President Trump storing classified documents in his Mar-a-Lago resort.

  • Studs and Duds from final preseason game vs. Giants

    Studs and duds from Sunday's preseason finale

  • Russia transferring military hardware across Crimean bridge – video

    Russia is transferring a new batch of military hardware to the occupied Crimea, RFE/RL’s Krym-Realii media project reported on Aug. 26, with reference to a video of eyewitnesses.

  • Russian Defence Ministry confirms the fifth death on cruiser Moskva Russian media

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 27 AUGUST 2022, 17:05 The Russian Defense Ministry has recognised the death of Dmitry Cheremiskin, who was the senior midshipman on the [sunken] cruiser Moskva [on 13 April 2022].

  • Florida federal judge to appoint special master in Trump records case

    U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon stated that she was inclined to grant the request from Donald Trump’s lawyers, who asked for the appointment of an independent special master to oversee the review the records taken from Mar-a-Lago.

  • Nuclear power plant hit by shelling in Zaporizhzhia

    Ukrainian citizens close to the nuclear power plant trying to get iodine anti-radiation medicine in case of an imminent emergency.

  • Peruvian judge sends Castillo's sister-in-law to jail over corruption allegations

    The sister-in-law of Peruvian President Pedro Castillo was given 30 months of pre-trial detention on Sunday, the most serious escalation so far of a host of criminal investigations that have targeted the leader's inner circle. Castillo has often referred to Yenifer Paredes, his sister-in-law who he and his wife raised since she was little, as his "daughter." Prosecutors allege she was part of a group that engaged in influence peddling to assign public contracts to allies of Castillo in their home region of Cajamarca, in the Peruvian Andes.

  • Popes who resign are humble, Francis says in central Italy visit

    L'AQUILA, Italy (Reuters) - Pope Francis, who has often said he may step down in the future if bad health impedes him from leading the Catholic Church, on Sunday praised the humility of one of the few popes in history to resign willingly instead of ruling for life. L'Aquila, a central Italian city which Francis visited briefly, is the burial place of Celestine V, who resigned as pope in 1294 after only five months to return to his life as a hermit, establishing a papal prerogative. Pope Benedict XVI, who in 2013 became the first pontiff in about 600 years to resign willingly, visited L'Aquila four years before stepping down.

  • Small-budget horror movie ‘The Invitation’ tops tepid weekend at box office

    The horror film “The Invitation” needed just $7 million to finish at the top of the weakest weekend of the summer at the North American box office, according to studio estimates Sunday.