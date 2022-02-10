Peru Lifts Key Interest Rate to 3.5% to Curb Inflation Surge

María Cervantes
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Peru raised interest rates for a seventh straight month to try to damp the impact of the global inflation shock on the local economy.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The central bank increased its policy rate by half a percentage point to 3.5% late Thursday, in line with the forecasts of all 10 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

“The board is especially attentive to new information on inflation and inflation expectations and the behavior of economic activity to consider, if necessary, changes in the monetary policy stance,” the bank said in its statement.

Two years after Covid-19 triggered a global recession, emerging market central banks from Brazil to Russia to South Africa are withdrawing emergency support as their economies rebound. Just hours before Peru’s decision, Mexico also raised its policy rate half a percentage point, to 6%.

Read More: Banxico’s New Chief Plays It Safe by Following Rate Hike Script

All of Latin America’s major central banks are facing above-target inflation, as pent-up demand from the pandemic pushed prices higher, aggravated by rising global food and energy costs.

In Peru, annual inflation reached a 13-year high in December, then slowed to 5.7% last month, which is still more than double the 2% mid-point of the bank’s target range.

Read More: Peru Inflation Hits 13-Year High as Latin American Prices Soar

The Andean country has been buffeted by a high level of political upheaval in recent weeks. President Pedro Castillo this week swore in his fourth prime minister since the start of his government in July after his predecessor quit after just four days in office. In December, Castillo survived an impeachment attempt.

The bank didn’t refer to the political situation, but said it was acting to curb volatility in financial markets amid uncertainty.

Amid the chaos, investors were cheered by the appointment of a former central bank economist, Oscar Graham, as finance minister.

Central Bank Insider Named as Peru’s New Finance Minister

The economy has shrugged off the volatility and grown strongly. Gross domestic product expanded almost 13% last year, the fastest pace among major economies in Latin America, according to estimates by economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

(Updates with comments from the central bank in 3rd and 8th paragraphs.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Treasury Yields Hit 2% After Inflation Data

    Yields on U.S. government bonds extended their recent climb following the release of higher-than-expected inflation data.

  • China Fell Short of Trump Trade-Deal Purchase Promises

    (Bloomberg) -- China came up more than one-third short of its purchase commitments for goods in the trade deal that the world’s second-largest economy reached with the U.S. during the Trump administration.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Peloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarWe’re F

  • Broken SALT, Child-Credit Pledges Risk Voter Ire for Democrats

    (Bloomberg) -- Democratic lawmakers are risking the ire of voters inflamed by this year’s tax-filing season, as the stalling of President Joe Biden’s priority economic package leaves them bereft of promised benefits.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Peloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosWe’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers

  • Fed's loudest hawk ramps up odds for monster rate hike after hot inflation data

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Federal funds rate futures on Thursday have boosted the chances of a half percentage-point tightening by the Federal Reserve at next month's meeting after hawkish comments from St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and following hotter-than-expected U.S. consumer prices data for January. In late afternoon trading, rate futures showed a 62% chance that the Fed will raise interest rates by 50 basis points in March following Bullard's remarks, from a 30% chance late on Wednesday. For the year, futures have priced in 164 basis points of policy tightening.

  • Nearly 60 percent of Americans disapprove of Biden's job performance: poll

    Nearly 60 percent of Americans disapprove of President Biden's job performance as his approval rating sinks even further, according to a new CNN poll released Thursday. Fifty-eight percent of Americans said they disapprove of Biden's performance, while only 41 percent approved. The same poll in December found that 49 percent of Americans approved and 51 percent disapproved of Biden.In the new survey, only 36 percent of independents and 9 percent...

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • Trump denies flushing records down the toilet and says he was told he was under 'no obligation' to turn over documents, despite the law requiring it

    Maggie Haberman's new book contains a claim that White House aides found toilets clogged with paper.

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up Nearly 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Speaking strictly from a nominal basis, tech kingpin Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is, hands down, Buffett's greatest investment.

  • Investigators find gaps in White House phone records from Jan. 6: report

    Investigators from the House select committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol have found gaps in the White House phone records on the day of the insurrection, reports The New York Times.Investigators were unable to find the logs of calls by former President Trump during hours on that day when they know he was sometimes on the phone.There is no evidence that official logs were changed or deleted, the Times reports, and Trump often...

  • Trump's former communications chief says he's 'terrified' of a forthcoming book by The New York Times' Maggie Haberman

    Trump closely followed Haberman's coverage of him, and she once told her colleagues that he will always "care enormously about what The Times writes."

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on Microsoft Stock

    What do cloud computing, digital transformation, productivity, enterprise automation and security all have in common? All are secular growth trends powering Microsoft’s (MSFT) top-line, according to Morgan Stanley’s Keith Weiss. Couple those mega trends with the “strong operational efficiency driving margin expansion,” and the result is a company that will reach $20+ in EPS in 5 years time. We are now approaching the mid-cycle phase on the economy’s path to recovery, says Weiss, who believes inv

  • Ex-Prosecutor Names Federal Law That Could Block Trump From White House Return

    Glenn Kirschner spots a legal "danger zone" that may keep the former president out of office.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • Report: Microsoft in talks to buy cybersecurity giant

    Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) is in talks to buy Mandiant (Nasdaq: MNDT), a Reston, Va.-based cybersecurity firm with a $4.4 billion market cap, per Bloomberg.Why it matters: Not only isn't Big Tech pumping the brakes on multi-billion dollar acquisitions in the Biden era, it's ramping up. This would be Microsoft's second major play of the year, following its agreement to buy Activision Blizzard, and comes amidst reports that Amazon is kicking Peloton's tires (after already signing papers on MGM).Get

  • Textron Aviation bringing back Turbo Skylane aircraft

    Textron Aviation on Thursday announced that it will return the Cessna Turbo Skylane T182T to its product lineup. The local Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) division halted the turbo model in 2013. The single-engine piston aircraft was originally introduced in 2001.

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings? This Is What You Need to Know

    Nvidia (NVDA) investors find themselves in uncharted territory in 2022. Despite clawing back some losses recently, the shares sit 11% into the red, and yet to fully recover from January’s bloodbath. Investors will be hoping that when the company delivers F4Q22’s (January quarter) report - after the bell on February 16 – Nvidia can once again bring the goods. While Susquehanna’s Christopher Rolland expects the chip giant to do so, he also thinks that as the stock has underperformed the SOX over t

  • Analysis Indicates that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Stabilize and Pay a High Dividend Yield

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been in a relative bear market possibly since 2017. The company took two major hits, including the March 2020 drop, and the WarnerMedia spinoff with Discovery, Inc (NASDAQ:DISC.A). Most retail shareholders were invested in AT&T because of the hefty historical dividend yield between 8.7% and 4.6% in the last decade. We will now evaluate how attractive will the future AT&T be for investors.

  • Fox Lost $85 Million Last Quarter

    Thank goodness for adjustments

  • Want $1,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $10,000 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    Just $10,000 spread out among these three high-yield dividend stocks can line up over $1000 worth of dividends per year.

  • Is NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) Worth US$26.1 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of NIO Inc. ( NYSE:NIO...