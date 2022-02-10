Peru Lifts Key Interest Rate to 3.5% to Curb Inflation Surge

(Bloomberg) -- Peru raised interest rates for a seventh straight month to try to damp the impact of the global inflation shock on the local economy.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The central bank increased its policy rate by half a percentage point to 3.5% late Thursday, in line with the forecasts of all 10 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

“The board is especially attentive to new information on inflation and inflation expectations and the behavior of economic activity to consider, if necessary, changes in the monetary policy stance,” the bank said in its statement.

Two years after Covid-19 triggered a global recession, emerging market central banks from Brazil to Russia to South Africa are withdrawing emergency support as their economies rebound. Just hours before Peru’s decision, Mexico also raised its policy rate half a percentage point, to 6%.

Read More: Banxico’s New Chief Plays It Safe by Following Rate Hike Script

All of Latin America’s major central banks are facing above-target inflation, as pent-up demand from the pandemic pushed prices higher, aggravated by rising global food and energy costs.

In Peru, annual inflation reached a 13-year high in December, then slowed to 5.7% last month, which is still more than double the 2% mid-point of the bank’s target range.

Read More: Peru Inflation Hits 13-Year High as Latin American Prices Soar

The Andean country has been buffeted by a high level of political upheaval in recent weeks. President Pedro Castillo this week swore in his fourth prime minister since the start of his government in July after his predecessor quit after just four days in office. In December, Castillo survived an impeachment attempt.

The bank didn’t refer to the political situation, but said it was acting to curb volatility in financial markets amid uncertainty.

Story continues

Amid the chaos, investors were cheered by the appointment of a former central bank economist, Oscar Graham, as finance minister.

Central Bank Insider Named as Peru’s New Finance Minister

The economy has shrugged off the volatility and grown strongly. Gross domestic product expanded almost 13% last year, the fastest pace among major economies in Latin America, according to estimates by economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

(Updates with comments from the central bank in 3rd and 8th paragraphs.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.