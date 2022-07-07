Peru Lifts Key Rate to 6% as Inflation Hits 25-Year High

María Cervantes
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Peru’s central bank raised its key interest rate by half a percentage point to fight the fastest inflation in 25 years that’s been fueling social tension in the Andean country.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The bank on Thursday lifted the benchmark rate to 6%, the highest since 2009 and in line with expectations of all economists surveyed by Bloomberg. It is the 12th straight hike in a cycle that added 575 basis points to borrowing costs since August.

Inflation will start easing from July, policy makers said in a statement accompanying their decision, even as expectations for price increases over the next 12 months rose to 5.35% from 4.89%. In an interview prior to the rate decision, central bank board member Diego Macera said the country will see “a much more pronounced normalization of prices by year-end.”

Peru is struggling to cool inflation that accelerated to 8.81% in June, the fastest pace since 1997. With prices of everything from food to fuel to fertilizers rising, social tensions are flying high across the country: truckers and other labor unions have gone on strike, forcing the government to pledge more resources to help the poor. The protests are the latest headache for President Pedro Castillo, who faces a hostile congress that’s taking steps that could lead to his ouster.

Most Latin American nations are battling above-target increases in consumer prices. Mexico delivered a record interest rate hike of 75 basis points last month, while Chile will likely raise borrowing costs for the ninth straight time on July 13. Across the globe, at least 65 central banks have increased borrowing costs by 50 basis points or more in one go this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Economic Pain

In order to ease the economic pain in Peru, the Transportation Ministry is now backing tax rebates for cargo and passenger carriers. Separately, the Agriculture Ministry proposed the creation of a fund with 5 billion soles ($1.3 billion) to help farmers facing fertilizer shortages.

Central bank President Julio Velarde has ruled out more aggressive rate hikes as the economy loses steam. Last month, the bank cut its estimate for gross domestic product growth to 3.1% from 3.4% previously on weaker mining activity.

Read More: Peru’s Central Bank Rules Out Aggressive Key Rate Increases

Many analysts believe the tightening cycle is in its final stage. Scotiabank sees policy makers pausing at 6%, while Banco de Credito del Peru expects them to lift rates to 6.50% in the third quarter and then stop.

(Updates third paragraph with central bank’s inflation expectations)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Rolls-Royce playing 'long game' on 787 with final fix delayed

    Aero-engineer Rolls-Royce said it was playing a "long game" on winning orders to power Boeing's 787 Dreamliner after fixing most issues with its Trent 1000 engine, even though one final modification had been pushed out to next year. Chris Cholerton, president civil aerospace, said Rolls took a "huge reputational hit" with the disruption to customers but it could win back trust. "If you actually strip out the issues that it has experienced, the underlying reliability of the engine is no different to any other Trent; it is extremely good," he said at the company's civil aerospace base in Derby, East Midlands.

  • Exclusive-How an Indian cement maker bought Russian coal using yuan

    An Indian cement maker's recent purchase of Russian coal using yuan involved India's biggest private lender, HDFC Bank, according to an invoice seen by Reuters and a source, as more details emerge of the kind of trade that could blunt Western sanctions against Moscow. There is no suggestion that the purchase, the particulars of which have not previously been reported, in any way breaches sanctions imposed on Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine. But the document shows one way in which Russia could continue to sell commodities abroad without settling in U.S. dollars despite restrictions aimed at freezing it out of financial markets.

  • AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Has a Strong Recovery

    The Australian dollar has bounced significantly during the trading session on Thursday but still finds itself very negative overall.

  • Musk’s Dispute With Twitter Over Bots Continues to Dog Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s proposed acquisition of Twitter Inc. may fall apart over his doubts that the company is accurately reporting the number of spam bots on the service, according to a report, even as company executives reiterated the number is low and tried to better explain how they calculate the figures.Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008Tycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireMusk Tweets About Underpopulation Afte

  • Amazon faces more antitrust scrutiny in UK and Germany

    More antitrust scrutiny for Amazon in Europe: The U.K.'s antitrust watchdog has opened an investigation into Amazon's marketplace on the same day Germany's regulator has confirmed it can apply special abuse controls to the e-commerce giant. The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said the probe will consider -- firstly -- whether Amazon has a dominant position in the market and, if so, whether it is abusing that position and distorting competition by giving an unfair advantage to its own retail business or sellers that use its services, compared to other third-party sellers on the Amazon U.K. Marketplace. The move follows similar (ongoing since 2018) scrutiny of the e-commece giant by the European Union -- which the U.K. officially ceased being a member of at the start of last year.

  • BofA Says Consumer Spending Remains Resilient Despite Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. said customer spending continues to show signs of resilience despite surging inflation, with pent-up demand for travel and leisure countering rising gas prices and other increased costs.Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008Tycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireMusk Tweets About Underpopulation After Report He Fathered Twins With EmployeeBoris Johnson Odds: Who Are the Front-Runners to Re

  • Chicken Industry Executives Found Not Guilty of Price-Fixing

    (Bloomberg) -- A group of chicken industry executives was found not guilty of trying to fix prices from 2012 to 2019, a defeat for prosecutors after two mistrials in the case and a major setback for the Biden administration’s attempts to police rising meat costs.Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008Tycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireMusk Tweets About Underpopulation After Report He Fathered Twins With EmployeeBoris Johns

  • U.S. auto safety agency plans new push against speeding

    The head of National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Wednesday the agency plans a new push to convince Americans to stop speeding, hoping to reduce traffic deaths which have risen sharply in recent years. "We have a new speed campaign that's going to be kicking off in a couple of weeks," NHTSA Administrator Steven Cliff told Reuters Wednesday in a wide-ranging interview. Cliff, the top auto safety regulator and a former California air official, has been running NHTSA on an acting basis since early 2021, and was confirmed by the Senate in May.

  • The Fed Is Nimble. It May Change Tack Again in July.

    Food retailers are pushing back against higher prices, Amazon’s Grubhub deal could pressure Uber and DoorDash, Norwegian Cruise is to drop preboarding Covid tests at some ports, and other news to start your day.

  • Inflation is so bad in Zimbabwe that the country is now issuing gold coins to its citizens

    Zimbabwe has been dealing with high inflation for over a decade, but the latest price surge is forcing it to get creative.

  • GM’s Auto Sales in China Plummet. This Is the One Bright Spot.

    The company delivered about 484,000 vehicles in the second quarter, down 35.5% from the same period a year earlier.

  • Pakistan’s $1 Billion Gas Tender Flop to Worsen Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s energy crisis looks set to drag on for months after another failed attempt by the nation to import gas.Most Read from BloombergTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireMusk Tweets About Underpopulation After Report He Fathered Twins With EmployeeBoris Johnson Odds: Who Are the Front-Runners to Replace PM?US Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008China Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With Unprecedented Bond SalesIn an unusual deve

  • ‘The biggest Ponzi scheme in history’: This CEO warns that the Fed’s strategy has created a giant bubble in housing. Here’s what he likes for protection

    Should we still trust the Fed? This bigwig has serious concerns.

  • Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says there's 'no question' the US is already in a recession and the Fed could shock markets with a much smaller rate hike this month if data weakens

    "The Fed has to be careful not to slam on the brakes and just crash this economy," Jeremy Siegel, a Wharton professor, said.

  • Exclusive: Trump left Sarasota media company weeks before federal subpoenas were issued

    Donald Trump is no longer listed as a board member of his media company. The removal comes just prior to the company receiving two federal subpoenas.

  • What the stock market could look like for the rest of 2022, according to experts

    Stock market woes will persist into the second half of the year but stocks will eventually bottom out and begin to recover, offering hope for beleaguered investors, experts told ABC News of their predictions. The stock market took a historic plunge over the first half of the year, and many of the same economic threats still loom as inflation remains sky-high and the Federal Reserve pursues aggressive moves to tame price hikes by raising borrowing costs. As investors eventually jump off the sidelines, the market will stabilize and begin to recover, they predicted.

  • A closely watched recession indicator is flashing again after the Fed minutes reveal another big rate hike could be on the way

    The Treasury yield curve deepened its inversion after the release of the Fed's June minutes, signaling the bond market is eyeing a looming recession.

  • Oppenheimer’s Bull Case Sees S&P 500 Rebounding to $4,800 — Here Are 2 of the Firm’s Top Picks

    Warren Buffett famously said one should be fearful when others are greedy and be greedy when others are fearful. Right now, there is a lot of fear around stocks, with an 18% year-to-date loss on the S&P 500 index – and that’s after gaining 3% in recent trading sessions. Does that mean it’s time to get greedy? Perhaps a hint is coming in from Oppenheimer. The firm is less pessimistic than most, and in recent note, chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus lays out a bull case for gains on a mid-

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before a Big Rally

    Investors have shunned growth stocks in 2022, creating bargains for long-term investors willing to weather the near-term volatility.

  • GOP Rep. Debbie Lesko Is Mad She Accidentally Said She Would Shoot Her Own Grandchildren

    ReutersRep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) caused a stir this week when she took the floor of the House to oppose a gun safety bill and in the process seemed to vow to shoot her own grandchildren. “I have five grandchildren,” the congresswoman began in her Tuesday speech. “I would do anything—anything—to protect my five grandchildren. Including, as a last resort, shooting them, if I had to, to protect the lives of my grandchildren.” Growing more angry, Lesko then accused Democrats of trying to “take away m