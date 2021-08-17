Peru man, 64, arrested for child molesting

Aug. 17—PERU — A 64-year-old Peru man faces charges of child molestation after police say he committed sexual acts on two girls.

Frank Wright was arrested Monday on felony charges for child molestation, sexual misconduct with a minor and child solicitation.

Indiana State Police started an investigation into Wright after receiving information from the Miami County Division of the Indiana Department of Child Services that Wright had possibly committed sexual acts on two Miami County girls, according to a release.

During the investigation, evidence revealed that Wright had allegedly committed sexual acts on a then-15-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl. The crimes allegedly occurred in Miami County in July 2019 and July 2012 or 2013, according to the release.

Wright was arrested at his Peru home and served a Miami Superior Court II arrest warrant. He was incarcerated in the Miami County Jail with a bond of $27,000.