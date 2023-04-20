Peru man accused of child molest

Apr. 20—PERU — Police arrested a Peru man this week after they say he reportedly molested a 10-year-old girl on multiple occasions.

Daniel McNear, 29, is facing six level 1 felony charges of child molest and two level 4 felony counts of child molest for his alleged role in the case, which investigators believe has been going on since the girl was 4 or 5 years old, per online arrest records.

His charges stem from a tip that the Miami County Department of Child's Services received earlier this month regarding possible child sexual abuse, according to a probable cause affidavit filed through the Miami County Clerk's Office.

As part of the investigation into the alleged molestation, DCS sat down for an interview with the girl, who reportedly told authorities that McNear would use his hands to touch the girl's genitalia, attempt to engage in sexual intercourse with her and would also force her to perform sexual acts on him, court records indicated.

These acts allegedly happened around 20 times, according to the girl's interview with DCS, and she reportedly never told anyone because she was afraid "nobody would believe her."

In his own interview with police, McNear denied the allegations against him and stated that he was going to hire an attorney, per court documents.