Peru man accused of giving drugs and alcohol to teenage girl

May 20—CARTHAGE — A Peru man is accused of giving prescription drugs to a teenage girl who reportedly was dropped off Tuesday at the Carthage Town Office.

Jared R. Bernard, 20, was arrested on two counts of aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs.

Deputy Alec Frost and Deputy Stephen Cusson responded about 10 a.m. to the office, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. wrote in an email Thursday.

Following an investigation, it was discovered the 16-year-old girl is from the Belfast area. She was picked up by a man and taken to a residence on West Side Road in Carthage, Nichols said.

Bernard allegedly provided the girl with Percocet, a narcotic pain reliever that contains oxycodone, and Xanax, which is prescribed to treat anxiety and panic disorders. She was also fed marijuana and alcohol, Nichols said.

Frost arrested Bernard, who was taken to the Franklin County jail in Farmington and released later in the day on $200 bail. He is scheduled to appear June 7 at a Farmington court.

The teenager was taken to the Rumford Hospital by Med-Care Ambulance to be examined, and her parents were contacted.