Peru man arrested for discovery of drugs during traffic stop

Sep. 6—A Peru man was arrested September 5 after a traffic stop led to a trooper discovering drugs, a press release from the Indiana State Police says.

Trooper Kegan Kern conducted a traffic stop on a blue Hyundai at 11:03 p.m. due to a license plate that had been expired since 2022. While speaking with the driver, 57-year-old Jeffrey Azbell of Peru, Kern noticed indicators that criminal activity may be afoot and requested assistance, the release says.

ISP K9 Trooper Andrew Baldwin and his K9 partner Mack arrived on the scene, where Baldwin utilized his K9 to conduct an open-air sniff, according to the press release. Through the open-air sniff, narcotics were indicated to be present in the vehicle, and a subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of suspected methamphetamine, suspected narcotic drugs and suspected legend drugs, the release says.

Azbell was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of a legend drug and possession of a narcotic drug, all Level 6 Felonies, according to the press release. He was taken to the Miami County Jail.

Kern was assisted on the scene by other troopers from the Peru Post, Peru Police Department and Miami County Sheriff's Office, the press release says.